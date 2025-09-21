Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs PAK Match Time: Asia Cup Super Fours Clash Details

IND vs PAK Match Time: Asia Cup Super Fours Clash Details

India face Pakistan for the second time in the ACC Asia Cup 2025 later today at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Check out match time and toss details ahead.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 21 Sep 2025 03:19 PM (IST)

The next India vs Pakistan match at the ACC Asia Cup 2025 is set to go underway today, September 21, 2025, in some hours from now. 

This is the second fixture in the tournament's Super Fours round. The arch rivals met earlier in the tournament during the group stage, wherein the Men in Blue completely dominated the fixture, both with the bat and ball.

That match also came into limelight for the Indian players' decision to not shake hands with Pakistani players, which adds further spice to their upcoming match.

Needless to say, fans would want to know exactly when India and Pakistan go head to head in the Asia Cup next. So, here's everything you need to know:

India vs Pakistan: Asia Cup Super Fours Match Time

The Asia Cup Super Fours match between India and Pakistan will start at 8:00 PM IST in the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The toss will be done 30 minutes earlier, that is at 7:30 PM IST.

IND vs PAK: Where to Watch?

If you're not attending the India vs Pakistan match in the stadium, note that it will be livestreamed on the Sony LIV app and website, accessible by those who have an active subscription of the platform. 

The match will also be broadcast live on TV on the Sony Sports Network channels.

Asia Cup Super Fours: IND PAK Full Squads

India - Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Pakistan - Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.

Check out: Suryakumar Yadav's Epic Response To No-Handshake Query Before Ind vs Pak Super 4 Match

Published at : 21 Sep 2025 03:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
LIVE CRICKET Score Asia Cup IND Vs PAK IND Vs PAK Match IND Vs PAK Match Time IND Vs PAK Live Score IND Vs PAK Time Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan India Vs Pak Match Time Asia Cup 2025 Match Time
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
IND vs PAK Live Score: India Confident Of Back-To-Back Triumphs Against Pakistan
IND vs PAK Live Score: India Confident Of Back-To-Back Triumphs Against Pakistan
India
PM Modi To Address Nation Today At 5 PM
PM Modi To Address Nation Today At 5 PM
World
'Over 40,000 US Tech Workers Laid Off, Replaced With H-1B Visa Holders': White House Defends $100K Fee Hike
'Over 40,000 US Tech Workers Laid Off, Replaced With H-1B Visa Holders': White House On $100K Fee Hike
India
Lalu Yadav's Daughter's Post Sparks Fresh Family Feud Rumours Ahead Of Bihar Polls
Lalu Yadav's Daughter's Post Sparks Fresh Family Feud Rumours Ahead Of Bihar Polls
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: PM Modi to Address the Nation Today at 5 PM, Key Announcements on GST Reforms and 'Go Local' Campaign Expected
Delhi News: BJP Leaders Demand Meat Ban in Delhi During Navratri, Urge Respect for Sanatan Traditions | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: US Confirms No Annual Charge in H-1B Visa Rule | ABP NEWS
Bihar News: BJP Accuses Tejashwi Yadav of Abusive Remarks Against PM Modi’s Late Mother | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Mithun Manhas Likely to Be Next BCCI President: Sources | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | India’s Exercise Diplomacy — Why India Engages With Both Rivals US And Russia
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget