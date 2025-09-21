IND vs PAK Match Time: Asia Cup Super Fours Clash Details

The next India vs Pakistan match at the ACC Asia Cup 2025 is set to go underway today, September 21, 2025, in some hours from now.

This is the second fixture in the tournament's Super Fours round. The arch rivals met earlier in the tournament during the group stage, wherein the Men in Blue completely dominated the fixture, both with the bat and ball.

That match also came into limelight for the Indian players' decision to not shake hands with Pakistani players, which adds further spice to their upcoming match.

Needless to say, fans would want to know exactly when India and Pakistan go head to head in the Asia Cup next. So, here's everything you need to know:

India vs Pakistan: Asia Cup Super Fours Match Time

The Asia Cup Super Fours match between India and Pakistan will start at 8:00 PM IST in the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The toss will be done 30 minutes earlier, that is at 7:30 PM IST.

IND vs PAK: Where to Watch?

If you're not attending the India vs Pakistan match in the stadium, note that it will be livestreamed on the Sony LIV app and website, accessible by those who have an active subscription of the platform.

The match will also be broadcast live on TV on the Sony Sports Network channels.

Asia Cup Super Fours: IND PAK Full Squads

India - Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Pakistan - Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.

