IND vs PAK: Kohli Chants Spark Controversial Gestures From Haris Rauf - Watch

Virat Kohli was not a part of India vs Pakistan in the recent Asia Cup Super 4 clash. However, his name was still being chanted by the Indian fans, seemingly aimed at Haris Rauf.

During the ICC T20 World Cup in 2022, this Pakistani bowler was at the receiving end of a hammering from Kohli. He was hit for 2 sixes in the 19th over of that match, one of which has been deemed as the "shot of an emperor".

While fielding near the boundary rope last night vs India in the Asia Cup Super 4 match, "Kohli-Kohli" chants from a set of Indian fans appeared to have irked Rauf, compelling him to make controversial gestures related to the recent India-Pakistan military conflict.

Rauf's Controversial Gestures to Indian Fans - Watch

Instead of responding with the ball on the field, Haris Rauf was observed making gestures resembling a plane crashing, seemingly alluding to Pakistan’s claim of having downed six Indian military jets during Operation Sindoor.

Clips of the bowler making these signals have been making rounds on the internet, with countless Indian fans calling his actions out.

Haris Rauf also had a verbal spat with Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill while the two were batting. He, along with many other Pakistani bowlers, was ineffective against them, as the pair raced to a 100-run partnership inside 10 overs.

Shubman Gill would eventually depart at 47, after a break in play seemingly disturbed his momentum. Abhishek continued his demolition job before getting out at 74.

Notably, his catch was taken by Haris Rauf, who would go on to pick the wickets of Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson. Nevertheless, India still won comfortably by 6 wickets.

