IND vs PAK: Harmanpreet Kaur And Co Only Focused On Cricket Ahead Of World Cup Clash

IND vs PAK: Harmanpreet Kaur And Co Only Focused On Cricket Ahead Of World Cup Clash

Harmanpreet Kaur speaks on whether the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup dynamics play a role ahead of their own match against the arch rivals at the ICC Women's World Cup.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 07:29 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of India's women's cricket team, was at the Captains' Day event for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup today, September 26, 2025, along with skippers of other competing teams.

The Women in Blue are set to face Pakistan on October 5, 2025, in Colombo. Notably, the men representing the two sides have met twice in the last few days, at the Asia Cup, with both fixtures making headlines for both on as well as off-field actions. 

However, Harmanpreet Kaur and her team are only focused on cricket.

Indian captain speaks before IND vs PAK World Cup Clash

Here's what the captain of the Indian team said just days before they face PAK at the World Cup:

"Well, we can only control one thing which is playing cricket on the field and we are not thinking of other things. Because as cricketers, we can only control the things we have in our hand. But in other parts, I have zero control and I don't even take those things into my mind,"

Harmanpreet further stated, "We don't even discuss those things in the dressing room. We are only here to play cricket and our focus is only on cricket."

While the women's teams are scheduled to lock horns next Sunday, the men will be facing off this Sunday, September 28, 2025, in the ACC Asia Cup 2025 final. 

This will be third India vs Pakistan match in this edition of the tournament, the other two having gone the way of the Men in Blue. Controversies have also erupted from these matches, especially from the second one, resulting in official complaints to the ICC from both Indian and Pakistani cricket boards. 

Needless to say, the final will be another intense, high-pressure IND vs PAK encounter.

Check out: IND vs PAK Asia Cup Final: Pakistan Icon Rallies Team To Break India’s Aura

Published at : 26 Sep 2025 07:22 PM (IST)
World Cup ICC World Cup Asia Cup IND Vs PAK IND Vs PAK Asia Cup Asia Cup Final Ind Vs Pak World Cup Women World Cup Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan
