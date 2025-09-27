India vs Pakistan Finals: Iconic Victories, Crushing Defeats And Timeless Memories

The undefeated Team India will face their biggest challenge yet on September 28th when they lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final at the Dubai International Stadium. Remarkably, this will be the first-ever India–Pakistan final in the tournament’s 41-year history.

Clash of Giants in Major Finals

India and Pakistan have previously met in two other major ICC finals. The first came in the 2007 T20 World Cup, where MS Dhoni’s India created history by edging Pakistan in a last-over thriller.

A decade later, in the 2017 Champions Trophy, Pakistan turned the tables with a commanding victory over India to lift the trophy. Now, the Asia Cup adds itself as the third major tournament final between the two sides.

2007 T20 World Cup Final: India 157/5, Pakistan 152 all out – India won by 5 runs.

2017 Champions Trophy Final: Pakistan 338/4, India 158 all out – Pakistan won by 180 runs.

Head-to-Head in Finals

Across multi-nation tournaments, India and Pakistan have met in five finals before. India has won twice (1985, 2007), while Pakistan holds the edge with three wins (1986, 1994, 2017). History suggests Pakistan has the upper hand in summit clashes.

Pakistan’s Confidence vs India’s Dominance

Pakistan enter the final on a high after defending a modest total of 135 against Bangladesh, with Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf starring with three wickets each. However, India will take confidence from their recent record - having already beaten Pakistan twice in this Asia Cup edition.

The stage is set for a high-voltage finale - a battle of nerves, history, and supremacy.

India’s Record in Asia Cup Finals

Team India has been the most successful side in Asia Cup history, both in the ODI and T20 formats. Since the tournament’s inception in 1984, India has dominated the competition and consistently produced strong performances in summit clashes.

Total Finals Played: 10

Finals Won: 8

Finals Lost: 2

Win Percentage in Finals: 80%