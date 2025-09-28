IND vs PAK Final: Why isn't Hardik Pandya playing in the Asia Cup final?

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIND vs PAK Final: Why isn't Hardik Pandya playing in the Asia Cup final?

Hardik Pandya has been left out of India's squad for the Asia Cup final vs Pakistan. Rinku Singh has replaced him in the playing XI. Read on to find out why.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 28 Sep 2025 08:50 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India is currently playing Pakistan in the ACC Asia Cup final in Dubai, and while the Men in Blue have entered as firm favorites, they are missing a key figure in the playing XI - Hardik Pandya.

The all-rounder featured in the team's Super 4 match vs Sri Lanka, but left the field after bowling just a single over. He acts as one of their main fast bowlers alongside Jasprit Bumrah, so his absence throughout the match raised eyebrows. 

At the toss, Suryakumar Yadav explained that Pandya was left out of the squad for the Asia Cup final because of an injury.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup Final: What Suryakumar Yadav Said

India's captain, Suryakumar Yadav said this at the toss regarding the omission:

"Unfortunately, Hardik is out due to injury, Arshdeep and Harshit are also not playing. Jasprit Bumrah, Shivam Dubey and Rinku have been included in the team."

Hardik Pandya, the world's No. 1 T20 all-rounder in the ICC rankings, played all six matches leading up to the Asia Cup 2025 final, batting in four of them. He scored just 58 runs in four innings, but he impressed with his bowling. He was quite economical, taking four wickets in the tournament. The Mumbai Indians captain scored just 58 runs in four innings, but he impressed with his bowling. He was quite economical, taking four wickets in the tournament. 

Nevertheless, Rinku Singh has replaced him in the playing XI for tonight's match against arch rivals, Pakistan. Needless to say, this leaves India without a crucial bowling option, but the team still has five bowlers to use - Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Shivam Dube.

Here is the complete India Asia Cup final playing XI:

Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dubey, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah , Varun Chakravarthy

Published at : 28 Sep 2025 08:37 PM (IST)
