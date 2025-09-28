Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IND vs PAK Asia Cup Final: India Boycott Trophy Picture After Toss

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final match is underway, however, more drama emerged from the ongoing tensions around the toss, as Suryakumar Yadav skipped the trophy picture.

Updated at : 28 Sep 2025 08:29 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Captain of the Indian cricket team, Suryakumar Yadav, skipped the customary trophy picture between captains after the toss in the Asia Cup 2025 final.

The match is being played between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Men in Blue won the toss and elected to bowl first. 

Ravi Shastri, former Indian cricketer and 1983 World Cup winner, was the one conducting the coin toss as usual. However, there was a former Pakistani cricketer accompanying him as well today, Waqar Younis.

PCB Requests ACC for Neutral Toss Presenter: Report

Interestingly, PTI has reported that following the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s request to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) for a neutral presenter, Waqar Younis was appointed to conduct the toss interviews with the India and Pakistan captains for the Asia Cup final. 

The cricketing boards of the two countries have been busy in the last few days, occupied with complaints and ICC hearings. 

Published at : 28 Sep 2025 08:13 PM (IST)
India Pakistan LIVE CRICKET Score Suryakumar Yadav Breaking News IND Vs PAK Asia Cup Final ABP Live IND Vs PAK Live Score Asia Cup IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan India Vs Pakistan Boycott Ind Vs Pak Boycott Asia Cup Boycott India Vs Pakistan Live Score Ind Vs Pak Asia Cup Live India Boycott Asia Cup Trophy
