IND vs PAK Asia Cup Final: India Boycott Trophy Picture After Toss

Captain of the Indian cricket team, Suryakumar Yadav, skipped the customary trophy picture between captains after the toss in the Asia Cup 2025 final.

The match is being played between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Men in Blue won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Ravi Shastri, former Indian cricketer and 1983 World Cup winner, was the one conducting the coin toss as usual. However, there was a former Pakistani cricketer accompanying him as well today, Waqar Younis.

PCB Requests ACC for Neutral Toss Presenter: Report

Ravi Shastri and Waqar Younis will conduct toss interviews with the India and Pakistan captains after PCB's request to Asian Cricket Council to keep a neutral presenter for Asia Cup final #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/g2o5EBGtgV — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 28, 2025

Interestingly, PTI has reported that following the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s request to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) for a neutral presenter, Waqar Younis was appointed to conduct the toss interviews with the India and Pakistan captains for the Asia Cup final.

The cricketing boards of the two countries have been busy in the last few days, occupied with complaints and ICC hearings.