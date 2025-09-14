Suryakumar Yadav-Tilak Varma Anchor India’s Chase With 50-Run Stand

India's captain, Suryakumar Yadav, and middle order batsman, Tilak Varma, recorded a solid 50 run partnership against Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2025 match.

The defending champions are chasing 128 runs and, so far, look comfortable in the driving seat. The two batsmen kept the momentum going for the Men in Blue after openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill departed, both at the hands of Pakistan's Saim Ayub.

The Mumbai Indians batsmen chipped in with regular boundaries, and kept the rotating the strike, never allowing any of the opposing bowlers to settle in, let alone get an upper hand.

India Dominates Pakistan at Asia Cup

The Asia Cup 2025 IND vs PAK match began with the latter winning the toss and choosing to bat first. This decision would come back to haunt Pakistan, as they quickly fell prey to the Indian bowlers without causing much trouble.

Kuldeep Yadav, once again had an outstanding game with the ball, taking 3 wickets and giving away just 18 runs in his four overs. Axar Patel displayed great form too, also going for 18 runs in his four overs, and getting 2 wickets.

Oddly enough, some of Pakistan's bowlers shined in the first innings as well, with the bat that is, and helped their team reach a 100+ score, particularly Shaheen Afridi, who hit Indian bowlers for a few sixes in the death overs.

Nevertheless, with a target of just 128 on the board, nobody really expected India to be under any sort of pressure. Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill made for a fiery start, and when they were gone, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma took things under control.

Tilak would eventually be dismissed at 31, but the Indian skipper would continue operating at the same pace with Shivam Dube at the other end.

