IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: 3 Key Battles To Watch Out For

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: 3 Key Battles To Watch Out For

Asia Cup 2025 IND vs PAK promises fierce action as star players clash. Discover 3 key battles between Abhishek Sharma, Shaheen Afridi, Jasprit Bumrah, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris, and Kuldeep Yadav.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 13 Sep 2025 01:15 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India vs Pakistan is expected to be one of the most thrilling encounters in the Asia Cup, owing to this historic cricketing rivalry's nature, which draws eyes from around the world.

As the two go head-to-head, several key battles will shape the outcome of this high-stakes clash between the batsmen and bowlers. 

IND and PAK are currently in the Group Stage of the competition, fighting for the first two spots, which will secure qualification to the next round. The Men in Blue are number one on the table as of this writing in Group A, with their arch rivals second, only separated by the Net Run Rate (NRR).

Asia Cup 2025: 3 IND vs PAK Key Battles

1) Abhishek Sharma vs Shaheen Shah Afridi

Abhishek Sharma has delivered fiery starts for India ever since his call-up to the national T20 side. In the team's opening match against UAE, he faced 16 balls and scored a brisk 30 runs, showcasing his aggressive intent at the top of the order. 

However, Shaheen Afridi, the spearhead of Pakistan’s bowling attack, is expected to pose a significant challenge for Abhishek. 

This IND vs PAK clash will mark the southpaw’s first encounter against the arch rivals, whereas Afridi brings far more experience to the battle.

2) Saim Ayub vs Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah is who India look towards whenever in need of a wicket, and he too, delivers more often than not. His outing against UAE may have yielded only a single wicket, but he did trouble the batsmen as usual.

Saim Ayub, a youngster at the top of the order for Pakistan will have his work cut out for him against Bumrah with the new ball. He got out for a duck against Oman, and so this encounter will be a crucial test for him.

3) Mohammad Haris vs Kuldeep Yadav

Mohammad Haris' 66 off 43 helped Pakistan post 160 on the board against Oman, who were able to keep most of the others in check.

The middle order batsmen appears a key figure in this side, but against him would be Kuldeep Yadav who ripped through UAE's lineup, recording figures of 4/7 in 2.1 overs. 

Both were awarded Man of the Match in their respective games, so this becomes quite an interesting battle to watch out for in the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match.

Published at : 13 Sep 2025 01:10 PM (IST)
Embed widget