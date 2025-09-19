India vs Oman Asia Cup: Suryakumar Yadav Wins Toss, Chooses To Bat First

The India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match is set to go underway in 30 minutes, at 8:00 PM IST. The coin toss has just concluded with India's captain, Suryakumar Yadav, emerging as the winner, and electing to bat first.

India To Play Record 250th T20I Match

India will play their record 250th T20I match in the Asia Cup tonight at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi against Oman. The Men in Blue have played very few games at this venue, but taking their current form into account, they are not expected to have much trouble in this encounter.

Notably, this is also the first ever T20I match between India and Oman. The result of this fixture will have no effect on the tournament's next stage, the Super 4s, since India and Pakistan have already qualified from Group A.

Nevertheless, both teams should still put their best foot forward, especially Oman, who would want to leave the Asia Cup with at least one victory.

India vs Oman: Asia Cup Playing XI

India - Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav

Oman - Jatinder Singh (c), Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla, Shah Faisal, Mohammed Nadeem, Aryan Bisht, Zikria Islam, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Jiten Ramanandi