India vs New Zealand Series Schedule: Full ODI & T20I Match Dates, Venues, Timings

HomeSportsCricketIndia vs New Zealand Series Schedule: Full ODI & T20I Match Dates, Venues, Timings

New Zealand will be India's first challenge of the new year. Check out full ODI and T20I series schedule as the Men in Blue prepare for their title defense at home.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 22 Dec 2025 01:01 PM (IST)
India will soon begin their ICC T20 World Cup title defense, but the final challenge before the tournament will be a lengthy white ball series against New Zealand. 

This will include One Day International (ODI) as well as T20I matches in a similar capacity as their recent white ball series against Australia and South Africa. 

The matches begin a days into the new year, which means there isn't exactly a lot of time left. For those interested in catching all the action, here is the full India vs New Zealand ODI and T20I series schedule. 

IND vs NZ ODIs: Full Schedule 2026

India will play three 50-over games against New Zealand. Here are the dates, venues, and timings of these fixtures:

1) IND vs NZ 1st ODI: January 11, 2026 - 1:30 PM onwards in Vadodra

2) IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: January 14, 2026 - 1:30 PM onwards in Rajkot

3) IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: January 18, 2026 - 1:30 PM onwards in Indore

Shubman Gill should be back as captain for these clashes. The squad, however, has not been announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) just yet.

India vs New Zealand T20Is: Full Schedule 2026

India will play five T20 Internationals against New Zealand next month. Here are the respective match dates, venues and timings:

1) IND vs NZ 1st T20I: January 21, 2026 - 7:00 PM onwards in Nagpur

2) IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: January 23, 2026 - 7:00 PM onwards in Raipur

3) IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: January 25, 2026 - 7:00 PM onwards in Guwahati

4) IND vs NZ 4th T20I: January 28, 2026 - 7:00 PM onwards in Visakhapatnam

5) IND vs NZ 5th T20I: January 31, 2026 - 7:00 PM onwards in Thiruvananthapuram

The BCCI has announced the squad for the IND vs NZ T20I series, which is the same as their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 squad. 

Here is a look at all the players who have been called up:

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (VC), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan

Published at : 22 Dec 2025 01:01 PM (IST)
India Vs New Zealand Ind Vs SA T20s IND Vs NZ ODIs IND Vs NZ Full Schedule Ind Vs Nz Series Schedule
