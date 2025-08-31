Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India vs Japan Hockey Live: How To Watch Asia Cup 2025 IND vs JPN In India

The winner of Asia Cup will also qualify directly for the 2026 World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands, adding extra importance to today’s match.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 31 Aug 2025 01:34 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Hockey Asia Cup 2025 in Rajgir, Bihar is generating a lot of excitement. After a winning start, Team India faces a major challenge today, 31 August, as it takes on a strong Japan side in its second Pool A match.

The stakes are high: the winner will top Pool A and secure a semi-final berth.

In the tournament opener, India edged past China 3-2, while Japan thrashed Kazakhstan 7-0. These results indicate that India must improve performance against Japan.

While India’s goals against China came mainly from penalty corners, defensive lapses and missed attacking chances will need correction. Captain Harmanpreet Singh and his team will need sharp focus to overcome Japan.

The clash begins at 3:00 PM IST and can be watched live on Sony TEN 2 / TEN 2 HD or streamed via SonyLiv app and website.

India vs Japan Hockey Live Streaming

Match Timing and Venue

The Hockey Asia Cup 2025 clash between India and Japan is scheduled for 3:00 PM IST on Sunday at the Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium.

Live TV Broadcast

Fans can catch the live action on Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 1 HD channels across India.

Live Streaming Options

For online viewers, the match will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and its official website, ensuring fans don’t miss any moment of the high-stakes Pool A encounter.

India Squad: Krishan B Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Sumit, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh.

Japan Squad: Shota Yamada, Yuto Higuchi, Yamato Kawahara, Seiren Tanaka, Naru Kimura, Kazumasa Matsumoto, Manabu Yamashita, Ryuki Fujishima (C), Ken Nagayoshi, Yusuke Kawamura, Kosei Kawabe, Takashi Yoshikawa (GK), Kisho Kuroda (GK), Keita Watanabe, Ryosuke Shinohara, Hyota Yamada.

Published at : 31 Aug 2025 01:34 PM (IST)
