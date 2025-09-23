India vs Bangladesh: Top 5 Moments That Triggered Controversy

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIndia vs Bangladesh: Top 5 Moments That Triggered Controversy

Ahead of IND vs BAN Super 4 showdown, here’s a look back at some of the most heated India vs Bangladesh controversies.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 23 Sep 2025 04:30 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Cricket battles between India and Bangladesh are always packed with intensity, not just for the quality of play but also for the controversies that often follow.

As both teams gear up for their Super 4 clash in the Asia Cup 2025 on September 23, the buzz around their rivalry is once again in focus.

Both sides have opened their Super 4 campaigns with victories, making the contest even more crucial. Ahead of the showdown, here’s a look back at some of the most heated India vs Bangladesh controversies.

The 2015 No-Ball Dispute

In the 2015 World Cup quarter-final, Rohit Sharma survived a dismissal after the umpire controversially called Rubel Hossain’s delivery a no-ball. The decision, which replays suggested was incorrect, angered Bangladesh players and officials. Rohit went on to score 137 as India cruised to a 109-run win.

Dhoni’s Morphed Image Storm (2016)

Ahead of the Asia Cup 2016 final, Bangladeshi fans circulated a disturbing photoshopped picture of Taskin Ahmed holding MS Dhoni’s severed head. The image went viral, sparking widespread outrage and souring the build-up to the final.

U19 World Cup 2020 Final Clash

Bangladesh’s historic U19 World Cup win over India was overshadowed by post-match altercations. Players from both camps exchanged heated words and even engaged in scuffles, leading the ICC to sanction several of them.

Kohli vs Rubel Hossain Face-Offs

Virat Kohli and Rubel Hossain have had fiery exchanges on multiple occasions, notably during the 2011 and 2015 World Cups. Rubel’s aggressive send-off to Kohli after dismissing him once became a flashpoint of the rivalry.

Fake Fielding Allegation (2022)

In the 2022 T20 World Cup, Bangladesh’s Nurul Hasan accused Virat Kohli of fake fielding - an act that could have cost India five penalty runs under ICC rules. Though the complaint didn’t result in action, it stirred debate worldwide.

Also on ABP Live | Asia Cup 2025 Final Race: Why Pakistan's Hopes Now Depend On India's Victory

Published at : 23 Sep 2025 04:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Bangladesh Asia Cup IND Vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 IND Vs BAN Controversies India Vs Bangladesh Controversies
Read more
