IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Mitchell Marsh Wins Toss, Elects To Bowl First

India face Australia in a must-win ODI at the Adelaide Oval to keep their hopes of drawing out a positive result in this three-match white ball series alive.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 23 Oct 2025 08:41 AM (IST)
Shubman Gill and Mitchell Marsh, captains of India and Australia, respectively, were called in to conduct the coin toss ahead of the second ODI of this series.

This match is being conducted at the Adelaide Oval, where Mitchell Marsh won the toss and chose to bowl first.

India lost the opening bout of this three-match One Day International series in Perth. They lost wickets early on, and the rain-induced delays further added to their troubles.

The Men in Blue should now look to put up a bigger challenge and keep this series alive. 

IND vs AUS  2nd ODI: Playing XIs

Here are the players who will be in action today at the Adelaide Oval:

India - Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Nitish Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

Australia - Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Matt Short, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Big Test For Kohli, Rohit?

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the two icons of Indian cricket in the modern era, returned to international cricket in Perth for the first time since winning the ICC Champions Trophy in March 2025.

While they had played in the IPL, Kohli even winning the competition, the lack of game time since then looked apparent, as both were dismissed on low scores.

Rohit edged one to the slips on 8, and Kohli was sent back for a duck. 

While Ajit Agarakar, BCCI Chief Selector, did say ahead of this series that the two won't be on trial in Australia for the ICC World Cup 2027, the two would still want to get some runs under their belt.

It will also be an important game for Shubman Gill, whose debut outing as captain in this format resulted in a loss. Although this is only his second match as ODI skipper, he would certainly want to turn things around.

Published at : 23 Oct 2025 08:32 AM (IST)
