Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIndia vs Australia 1st ODI Live Streaming: Date, Start Time, And Venue Details

India vs Australia 1st ODI Live Streaming: Date, Start Time, And Venue Details

IND vs AUS ODI series will also mark a first in ODIs against Australia: both former captains, Virat and Rohit, will now play under the leadership of young Shubman Gill.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 16 Oct 2025 01:01 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India vs Australia 1st ODI live streaming: After a seven-month hiatus from international cricket, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are set to return in the India vs Australia ODI series, beginning Sunday, October 19. The duo last represented India during the Champions Trophy final in March 2025, where India emerged victorious.

IND vs AUS ODI series will also mark a first in ODIs against Australia: both former captains will now play under the leadership of young Shubman Gill, ushering in a new chapter for the Indian team.

India vs Australia 1st ODI live streaming, telecast

When will India vs Australia 1st ODI match will take place?

India vs Australia 1st ODI match will be played on Sunday (October 19).

Where will India vs Australia 1st ODI match take place?

India vs Australia 1st ODI match will be played at Optus Stadium, Perth, Australia.

What time will India vs Australia 1st ODI match start?

India vs Australia 1st ODI match will start at 9 a.m. IST, with toss scheduled for 8:30 a.m. IST.

Where to watch India vs Australia 1st ODI match live streaming?

India vs Australia 1st ODI match live streaming will be available on JioCinema app and website.

Where to watch India vs Australia 1st ODI match live telecast?

India vs Australia 1st ODI match live telecast will be available on Star Sports.

Squads

India: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammad Siraj, Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (C), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc.

Amid swirling rumors that IND vs AUS ODI series might be the last for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla emphasized that any decision regarding retirement lies solely with the players. He dismissed claims suggesting that this series would mark the duo’s final international appearances.

Published at : 16 Oct 2025 01:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Australia IND Vs AUS 1st ODI AUS Vs IND Ind Vs Aus Live IND Vs AUS IND Vs AUS Live Streaming IND Vs AUS Date IND Vs AUS Start Time
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Rahul Gandhi Accuses PM Modi Of Being ‘Frightened’ Of US Prez: 'Allows Trump To Decide..'
Rahul Gandhi Accuses PM Modi Of Being ‘Frightened’ Of US Prez: 'Allows Trump To Decide..'
Election 2025
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: JDU Releases Second List Of 44 Candidates, Completes NDA Seat-Sharing
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: JDU Releases Second List Of 44 Candidates, Completes NDA Seat-Sharing
World
‘He Loves Trump’: Donald Trump Says PM Modi Assured Him India Will Stop Buying Russian Oil
‘He Loves Trump’: Donald Trump Says PM Modi Assured Him India Will Stop Buying Russian Oil
Election 2025
Bihar Elections: BJP Releases Third List Of Candidates-Check Names
Bihar Elections: BJP Releases Third List Of Candidates-Check Names
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Bihar Polls: NDA Announces Candidates On 227 Seats, Mahagathbandhan Talks Continue
Bihar Elections: JDU Releases Second List, Announces 44 Candidates, Total 101 Seats
Foreign Ministry Denies Donald Trump’s Claim on India Halting Russian Oil Imports
Bihar Elections: Amit Shah Begins 10-Day Bihar Tour, NDA Seat-Sharing Talks Underway
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Battle For Bengal's Soul: 2026 Election Could Redefine India's Political Map
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget