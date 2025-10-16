India vs Australia 1st ODI Live Streaming: Date, Start Time, And Venue Details

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India vs Australia 1st ODI live streaming: After a seven-month hiatus from international cricket, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are set to return in the India vs Australia ODI series, beginning Sunday, October 19. The duo last represented India during the Champions Trophy final in March 2025, where India emerged victorious.

IND vs AUS ODI series will also mark a first in ODIs against Australia: both former captains will now play under the leadership of young Shubman Gill, ushering in a new chapter for the Indian team.

India vs Australia 1st ODI live streaming, telecast

When will India vs Australia 1st ODI match will take place?

India vs Australia 1st ODI match will be played on Sunday (October 19).

Where will India vs Australia 1st ODI match take place?

India vs Australia 1st ODI match will be played at Optus Stadium, Perth, Australia.

What time will India vs Australia 1st ODI match start?

India vs Australia 1st ODI match will start at 9 a.m. IST, with toss scheduled for 8:30 a.m. IST.

Where to watch India vs Australia 1st ODI match live streaming?

India vs Australia 1st ODI match live streaming will be available on JioCinema app and website.

Where to watch India vs Australia 1st ODI match live telecast?

India vs Australia 1st ODI match live telecast will be available on Star Sports.

Squads

India: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammad Siraj, Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (C), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc.

Amid swirling rumors that IND vs AUS ODI series might be the last for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla emphasized that any decision regarding retirement lies solely with the players. He dismissed claims suggesting that this series would mark the duo’s final international appearances.