India T20 World Cup Squad: Big Update On Announcement Timeline

HomeSportsCricketIndia T20 World Cup Squad: Big Update On Announcement Timeline

India are currently engaged in a T20 series against South Africa, after which New Zealand will tour India for three ODIs and five T20Is.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 16 Dec 2025 01:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India and Sri Lanka will co-host 2026 T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played from February 7 to March 8. According to recent media reports, the Indian squad for the tournament is likely to be announced in the first week of January, alongside the squad for the upcoming T20 series against New Zealand.

A report by The New Indian Express suggests that both squad announcements could be made on the same day.

As per ICC regulations, participating teams are required to name their squads at least 30 days before the tournament begins.

The World Cup will kick off on February 7, with the final set for March 8. India are currently engaged in a T20 series against South Africa, after which New Zealand will tour India for three ODIs and five T20Is. The T20 leg of the series will be played from January 21 to January 31.

The full schedule for the 2026 T20 World Cup has already been released, featuring 20 teams. India have been placed in Group A along with Pakistan, USA, Netherlands, and Namibia, and will begin their campaign against the USA on February 7.

Ahead of the World Cup, India will aim to build form and confidence in the T20 series against New Zealand. The team will enter the tournament as defending champions, having clinched the 2024 T20 World Cup title with a thrilling seven-run victory over South Africa in the final.

India's win/loss record in T20 World Cup

India have enjoyed a strong and consistent run in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, recording 35 wins and 15 losses across nine editions up to the conclusion of the 2024 tournament. With a win percentage of around 67.30%, India remain one of the most successful teams in the history of the competition.

In terms of achievements, India have lifted the T20 World Cup trophy twice, winning the inaugural edition in 2007 and reclaiming the title in 2024. They have also finished as runners-up once, in 2014, and reached the semi-finals on two occasions, in 2016 and 2022.

The 2024 triumph was particularly historic, as India became the first team to win the T20 World Cup without losing a single completed match.

India are the only team to have featured in every edition of the tournament since its inception in 2007, underlining their sustained presence and competitiveness on the global stage.

Published at : 16 Dec 2025 01:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli ROHIT SHARMA India Squad T20 World Cup India T20 World Cup Squad T20 World Cup 2026 T20 WC 2026
