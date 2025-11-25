India's T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule: Dates, Opponents, And Venues

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIndia's T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule: Dates, Opponents, And Venues

India's campaign in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 tournament will begin against USA in Mumbai on February 7.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 25 Nov 2025 07:35 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, Dates, Opponents, Venues: India will begin their title defense in the T20 World Cup 2026 against the USA in Mumbai on February 7, following the ICC’s announcement of the tournament schedule on Tuesday, November 25.

Earlier on the same day, the tournament will kick off with Pakistan taking on the Netherlands in Colombo, while a match between West Indies and Bangladesh will take place in Kolkata in between the two fixtures.

Under an arrangement established earlier this year for multi-nation events hosted by India or Pakistan, the ICC has outlined alternative venues for the semifinals and final. Should Pakistan advance to the final, both their semifinal and the final will be held in Colombo.

However, if Pakistan does not reach the final, the final will be staged at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8. Meanwhile, Mumbai is set to host one of the semifinals, with Kolkata hosting the other if the 2009 champions fail to make it to the knockout stage.

India's T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule

India's Fixtures (Group A)

Feb 7: India vs USA – Mumbai – 7:00 PM IST

Feb 12: India vs Namibia – Delhi – 7:00 PM IST

Feb 15: India vs Pakistan – Colombo – 7:00 PM IST

Feb 18: India vs Netherlands – Ahmedabad – 7:00 PM IST

India and Pakistan are widely expected to lead their group, which also includes the USA, Netherlands, and Namibia.

However, the USA did pull off a surprise victory over Pakistan in the last edition. The highly anticipated showdown between archrivals India and Pakistan is scheduled for February 15 in Colombo.

The teams in T20 WC 2026 have been divided into the following groups:

Group A: India, Pakistan, Netherlands, Namibia, USA

Group B: Australia, Ireland, Oman, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe

Group C: Bnagladesh, England, Italy, Nepal, West Indies

Group D: Afghanistan, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, UAE

