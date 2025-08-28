India Shines In ICC Rankings: Four Batsmen Break Into Top 10

The latest ICC ODI batting rankings once again highlight India’s dominance, with four of its top batters featuring among the world’s best.

Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer have all secured their place in the elite top-10 list.

Shubman Gill

Young opener Shubman Gill continues to reign supreme at the top of the ODI rankings. With 784 rating points, Gill holds the No. 1 spot comfortably and has maintained this position for a considerable period. His consistent brilliance over the past couple of years has made him the standout performer in 50-over cricket.

Rohit Sharma

Skipper Rohit Sharma sits just behind Gill at No. 2 with 756 points. Recently, the ‘Hitman’ overtook Pakistan’s Babar Azam to claim this spot. In the ICC Champions Trophy, Rohit amassed 180 runs from five games at an average of 36, underlining his importance at the top of the order.

Virat Kohli

Veteran star Virat Kohli occupies the No. 4 position with 736 points. Having now retired from T20Is and Tests, Kohli’s focus is solely on ODIs. He was last seen in action during the Champions Trophy, where he made 218 runs in five matches, showcasing his trademark consistency.

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer, despite missing out on selection for the upcoming Asia Cup, has secured the No. 8 spot in the rankings with 704 points. The right-hander was in fine touch during the Champions Trophy, scoring 243 runs in five innings at an impressive average of 48.60.

How ICC rankings are calculated?

ICC player rankings are determined using a points-based system that evaluates a cricketer’s performance in international matches.

For batsmen and bowlers, every run or wicket carries a specific value depending on the strength of the opposition, the match situation, and the quality of performance.

For example, scoring runs against a strong bowling attack earns more points compared to performing against a weaker side. Similarly, wickets taken against top-ranked batters are rated higher.

The formula also considers consistency, recent performances, and the overall impact of the player in the game. Points are updated after every series, and the cumulative total decides a player’s ranking.