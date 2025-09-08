India will start its Asia Cup 2025 campaign a day after the tournament kicks off. Needless to say, they are one of the favorites to win the whole thing, being led by Suryakumar Yadav, backed by a solid squad and T20 record under head coach Gautam Gambhir. Naturally, fans would want to keep up with the team on match days, for which one would need to be privy with the schedule of when and where to watch the defending champions.

For those interested, here's everything you need to know about the Indian cricket team at the ACC Asia Cup 2025:

India Asia Cup 2025 schedule

India is in Group A with Oman, UAE, and arch rivals, Pakistan. Here are the dates and time at which they will face each of these teams:

India vs UAE - September 10, 2025, Dubai International Cricket Stadium

India vs Pakistan - September 14, 2025, Dubai International Cricket Stadium

India vs Oman - September 19, 2025, Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

All of these games will start at 8:00 PM IST. If India finishes in the top two in Group A, they will progress to the next round.

India Asia Cup 2025 live streaming

The Sony LIV app and website will live stream all India matches (and all other matches) at the Asia Cup 2025. An active subscription will be required to access the games on this platform.

Those who wish to watch on TV should note that the Sony Sports Network TV channels will feature the live telecast of India Asia Cup matches.

India Asia Cup 2025 squad

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Reserve players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Prasidh Krishna, Riyan Parag.

