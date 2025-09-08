India at the Asia Cup: Winning Legacy and Key Stats

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIndia at the Asia Cup: Winning Legacy and Key Stats

India is the most successful team at the Asia Cup thus far, winning the tournament on eight separate occasions.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 08 Sep 2025 12:36 PM (IST)
The ACC Asia Cup 2025 is about to get underway and team India is, unsurprisingly, one of the favorites heading into the competition. They have a solid T20I record under head coach, Gautam Gambhir, and even without their modern-era legends, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, are looking quite strong on paper. 

It is worth noting that India has historically been very successful at the Asia Cup since its inception in the early 1980s. Therefore, it is only natural that fans expect the team to perform well in the tournament's upcoming edition. As we wait for India's first match, against UAE (the hosts), which will take place on September 10, 2025, let's take a look back at India's record at the Asia Cup so far.

Team India's record at the Asia Cup

India is the most successful team at the Asia Cup thus far, winning the tournament on eight separate occasions. The first victory came all the way back in 1984, in the debut edition of the competition. The blues claimed their next Asia Cup in 1988, followed by triumphs in the 1991 and 1995 editions. 

It would be quite long before India would lift the Asia Cup once again, as the country's next winning campaign arrived in 2010 under MS Dhoni. Rohit Sharma would then lead them to victories in 2018 and 2023 (the latest) editions. 

All of these Asia Cups were played in the ODI format, but the tournament sometimes follows the T20 format, like its 2025 iteration will. Notably, India has won the Asia Cup in the T20 format as well, but only once in 2016.

India at the Asia Cup: Other key stats

Team India holds the record for the highest total in T20 Asia Cups (212/2 against Afghanistan in 2022). Their 374/4 against Hong Kong in 2008 is the second highest total in ODI Asia Cups so far.

India's Virat Kohli is currently the top scorer in the T20 version of the competition with 429 runs in 9 innings. Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma are currently among the top 5 highest scorers in the ODI version of the competition with 971 and 939 runs, respectively.

With the ball, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the highest wicket taker with 13 wickets. Jasprit Bumrah currently has only 6 wickets in the competition, but a good run in Asia Cup 2025 could see him quickly climb the ranks.

Published at : 08 Sep 2025 12:36 PM (IST)
