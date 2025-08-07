Most Successful Team In Asia Cup History Revealed

Asia Cup 2025 is all set to kick off on September 9, and this edition will see participation from 8 teams, making it even more thrilling.

However, all eyes are already on the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan, scheduled for September 14, which fans are eagerly waiting for.

Before the tournament begins, let’s take a look at the team that has dominated the Asia Cup over the years and lifted the trophy the most number of times.

India – The Most Successful Team in Asia Cup History

Team India holds the distinction of being the most successful side in Asia Cup history, having won the trophy 8 times. The Indian team clinched the title in the years 1984, 1988, 1991, 1995, 2010, 2016, 2018, and 2023, showcasing consistent performances across decades.

Sri Lanka – A Close Second

Sri Lanka ranks second with 6 Asia Cup titles to their name. The island nation lifted the cup in 1986, 1997, 2004, 2008, 2014, and 2022, making them one of the most consistent performers in the tournament's history.

Pakistan – Two-Time Champions

Pakistan has won the Asia Cup twice. Their victories came in the 2000 and 2012 editions. Despite fewer titles, the Men in Green have always been a formidable force in Asia Cup competitions.

Tournament Format and Teams

The 2025 edition will see 8 teams competing, split into two groups. The five full-time members of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) — India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan — have automatically qualified. Joining them through qualification are United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman, and Hong Kong.

India’s First Match on September 10

India will begin its campaign against UAE on September 10 in Dubai. But the most anticipated encounter will be against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14, which promises fireworks and high emotions on the field.

