India's Test Captain Shubman Gill - Here’s How Educated He Is

India’s young Test captain Shubman Gill recently impressed everyone by leading the team to a drawn Test series against England. With a string of consistent performances, he emerged as the top run-scorer in the series.

While fans are well aware of Gill’s cricketing achievements, many are curious about his academic qualifications. So, here’s a look at how far Shubman Gill has studied.

Shubman Gill’s Education Background

Shubman completed his schooling up to Class 10 at Manav Mangal Smart School in Mohali. Known for being a bright student, Gill showed strong academic potential in his early years. However, it became clear early on that cricket was his true calling.

As his commitment to the sport increased, balancing studies with rigorous cricket training became challenging. Though official confirmation is limited, reports suggest that Gill chose to focus entirely on cricket after Class 10, especially after being picked for the India Under-19 team.

Interestingly, Gill isn’t the only star to take this path—icons like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Sachin Tendulkar also prioritized cricket over formal education and went on to achieve greatness in the sport.

A Look at Shubman Gill’s Cricket Records

Since making his international debut in 2019, Gill has steadily grown into one of India’s most dependable batters. His current stats reflect his brilliance:

Tests: 37 matches, 2,647 runs, average 41.4, including 9 centuries and 7 fifties.

ODIs: 55 matches, 2,775 runs, average 59, with 8 centuries and 15 fifties.

T20Is: 21 matches, 578 runs, average 30.4, strike rate 139.3, with 1 century and 3 fifties.

Recently handed the Test captaincy, Gill showcased impressive leadership skills during the England series, further proving his worth as the future face of Indian cricket.

Shubman's return to cricket field

There are rumors that Shubman might be asked to lead India in Asia Cup 2025, instead of Suryakumar Yadav. Gill's super performance as a batter and leader in IND vs ENG Tests is the reason behind this.