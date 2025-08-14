Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIndia's Asia Cup Squad Reveal Date Confirmed: Report

The report suggests Shreyas Iyer’s return to the T20I side is almost confirmed, while Sanju Samson is also set to feature.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 14 Aug 2025 08:51 PM (IST)
With the Asia Cup 2025 fast approaching, all attention is on the BCCI as fans await the announcement of Team India’s squad.

The tournament, which begins on September 9, will now be hosted in the UAE instead of India and will feature matches in the T20 format.

India's Asia Cup 2025 squad reveal date

According to Sports Tak, the selectors are awaiting fitness updates from the National Cricket Academy before finalising the team, with the announcement likely on August 16 or 17.

The report suggests Shreyas Iyer’s return to the T20I side is almost confirmed, while Sanju Samson is also set to feature. Iyer’s comeback will mark his first T20I appearance in over 20 months.

No Virat, Rohit or Jadeja

This edition will be India’s first major tournament in the format without stalwarts Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja, who have retired from T20Is.

The leadership responsibility will fall on the next generation, with players like Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Samson expected to take centre stage. Suryakumar Yadav is named captain, though his participation will depend on his recovery from recent hernia surgery.

Placed in Group A, India will open their campaign against UAE on September 10, followed by the much-anticipated clash with Pakistan on September 14, before wrapping up the group stage against Oman on September 19.

India’s complete schedule for Asia Cup 2025

India vs UAE: September 10, 2025 – Dubai – 7:30 PM IST

India vs Pakistan: September 14, 2025 – Dubai – 7:30 PM IST

India vs Oman: September 19, 2025 – Abu Dhabi – 7:30 PM IST

Super Four Stage & Final (If India Qualifies)

While exact fixtures depend on group stage standings, the tentative schedule is as follows:

Sep 21 – Super Four match (likely India vs Pakistan again)

Sep 23–26 – Remaining Super Four matches

Sep 28 – Final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Asia Cup 2025 Tournament Overview

Format: T20 Internationals

Dates: September 9 to 28, 2025

Venues: Dubai (11 matches incl. final) and Abu Dhabi (8 matches)

Format / Structure:

Group Stage - Super Four - Final

8 teams split into 2 groups; top 2 from each group go to Super Four

Published at : 14 Aug 2025 08:51 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
