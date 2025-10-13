Target Set! West Indies Bowled Out On 390, India Need 121 To Win Test Match

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketTarget Set! West Indies Bowled Out On 390, India Need 121 To Win Test Match

With just 121 runs to get, and a little over a day left in play, India look in prime position to win the second Test match against West Indies and clinch the series 2-0.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 03:38 PM (IST)
India have bowled out the West Indies on 390 runs on Day 4 of the seond IND vs WI Test match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.

Centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal (175) and Shubman Gill (129*) allowed the home side to post a mammoth total of 518 on the board as they declared the innings early on Day 2. 

The West Indies fought back after suffering a Follow-On imposition, and have now tasked India to score 121 runs to win, which shouldn't be too much of a challenge.

IND vs WI Test: West Indies Resilient Under Pressure

Trailing 518, West Indies were bowled out 248, and then asked to bat again as India imposed a Follow-On. 

However, they showed a lot of grit in this inning, despite relatively early breakthroughs. John Campbell and Shai Hope combined for a 100+ run partnership, taking their score really close to India's total before bowing out.

Both hit centuries, Campbell 115 and Hope 103, but once they were gone, late on Day 4, it didn't take long for Shubman Gill's side to take over. 

West Indies lost wickets quickly after the 84th over of the innings, but were able to set a 100+ run lead, thanks to Justin Greaves and Jayden Seales' partnership on the last wicket. 

India's Magicians With The Ball

Indian Spinners have shined in this match. Kuldeep Yadav picked a five-wicket haul in the first innings, and then got three more after the Follow-On.

Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar were also among the wicket-takers post Follow-On.

Fast bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, picked two wickets between them in the first, and five in the second innings. 

Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul are now expected to open the innings for India in the chase, as they look to clean sweep this two-match Test series.

Published at : 13 Oct 2025 03:37 PM (IST)
India Vs West Indies LIVE CRICKET Score IND Vs WI Live Score Shubman Gill IND Vs WI IND Vs WI Live Ind Vs Wi Test Ind Vs Wi Test Score
