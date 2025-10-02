Watch - Gill Shares Cheeky Smile As Shastri Welcomes Andy Pycroft Post Asia Cup Row

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketWatch - Gill Shares Cheeky Smile As Shastri Welcomes Andy Pycroft Post Asia Cup Row

Andy Pycroft, caught in the midst of a controversy after IND vs PAK Asia Cup matches, is also the match referee for the on-going India vs West Indies Test match at Ahmedabad.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 02 Oct 2025 12:25 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Sparks always fly when India meet Pakistan in cricket, and the same happened during the recent Asia Cup tournament, which the Men in Blue won unbeaten, defeating their arch rivals on three occasions, including the final.

Andy Pycroft served as the match referee during the first IND vs PAK Asia Cup match, in which the former refused customary handshakes with the latter following the Pahalgam terror attack. 

After the match, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) protested for the removal of Pycroft from the tournament, even delaying their arrival of its team to the ground ahead of their match vs UAE. The International Cricket Council (ICC), however, declined the request.

After the tournament, Andy Pycroft is serving as the match referee for the first India vs West Indies Test match. He was introduced in dramatic fashion by Ravi Shastri during the toss, which prompted a smile from Shubman Gill.

Ravi's Shastri's fiery introduction of Andy Pycroft post Asia Cup fiasco - Watch

"BACK IN THE HOUSE, all the way from Dubai, in the hot seat, Andy Pycroft!" exclaimed Ravi Shastri, introducing the match referee ahead of the IND vs WI Test match toss.

Reacting to it, India's captain, Shubman Gill (who was also a part of India's Asia Cup squad) glanced down with a cheeky smile.

Also check: Asia Cup Trophy Controversy: South Africa Legend Opposes India’s Stance

India vs West Indies: Toss Result

The toss was conducted after the above-mentioned segment, which was won by West Indies' captain, Roston Chase.

He elected to bat first, a decision that appears to have gone wrong for his side as India dominated the first session, taking 5 wickets and giving away only 90 runs. 

Published at : 02 Oct 2025 12:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gill IND Vs WI IND Vs PAK IND Vs PAK Asia Cup Andy Pycroft Shubman Gill India VS Pakistan Pakistan Match Referee Asia Cup Controversy Ind Vs Wi Toss Pakistan Andy Pycroft Asia Cup Andy Pycroft India Vs West Indies Gill India
