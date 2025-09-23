West Indies Tour 2025: India's Probable 15-Man Squad Revealed

Indian cricket team is set to face the West Indies in a two-match Test series following the conclusion of the 2025 Asia Cup.

The series will kick off on October 2, with the first Test at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, and the second at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to announce the squad soon, reports have revealed key updates about the 15-member team.

Squad Announcement

Media sources suggest the Indian Test squad may be officially announced on September 23 or 24.

Shubman Gill is likely to lead the team as captain, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul opening the innings. Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is still recovering from injury, paving the way for Dhruv Jurel as the primary keeper, with Narayan Jagadeesan also in contention.

Players Likely to Miss Out

Karun Nair, despite returning to the England tour after eight years and scoring 207 runs in eight innings, is expected to be left out. Shreyas Iyer’s inclusion also appears unlikely, following a low-scoring outing against Australia A.

Probable Squad Highlights

All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy may make a comeback after recovering from injury, while Devdutt Padikkal could earn a spot after his recent 150 against Australia A.

India’s probable squad for West Indies tour: Shubman Gill (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudarshan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), N. Jagadeesan, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah.

India vs West Indies Test Series 2025

IND vs WI 1st Test Match

October 2–6, 2025 (Thursday to Monday)

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Start Time: 9:30 AM IST (4:00 AM GMT)

IND vs WI 2nd Test Match

Dates: October 10–14, 2025 (Friday to Tuesday)

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Start Time: 9:30 AM IST (4:00 AM GMT)

Series Overview

Total Matches: 2 Test matches

Format: Test cricket (5-day matches)

Series Dates: October 2–14, 2025