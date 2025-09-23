Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketWest Indies Tour 2025: India's Probable 15-Man Squad Revealed

West Indies Tour 2025: India's Probable 15-Man Squad Revealed

Shubman Gill is likely to lead the team as captain, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul opening the innings.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 23 Sep 2025 10:52 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Indian cricket team is set to face the West Indies in a two-match Test series following the conclusion of the 2025 Asia Cup.

The series will kick off on October 2, with the first Test at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, and the second at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to announce the squad soon, reports have revealed key updates about the 15-member team.

Squad Announcement

Media sources suggest the Indian Test squad may be officially announced on September 23 or 24.

Shubman Gill is likely to lead the team as captain, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul opening the innings. Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is still recovering from injury, paving the way for Dhruv Jurel as the primary keeper, with Narayan Jagadeesan also in contention.

Players Likely to Miss Out

Karun Nair, despite returning to the England tour after eight years and scoring 207 runs in eight innings, is expected to be left out. Shreyas Iyer’s inclusion also appears unlikely, following a low-scoring outing against Australia A.

Probable Squad Highlights

All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy may make a comeback after recovering from injury, while Devdutt Padikkal could earn a spot after his recent 150 against Australia A.

India’s probable squad for West Indies tour: Shubman Gill (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudarshan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), N. Jagadeesan, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah.

India vs West Indies Test Series 2025

IND vs WI 1st Test Match

October 2–6, 2025 (Thursday to Monday)

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Start Time: 9:30 AM IST (4:00 AM GMT)

IND vs WI 2nd Test Match

Dates: October 10–14, 2025 (Friday to Tuesday)

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Start Time: 9:30 AM IST (4:00 AM GMT)

Series Overview

Total Matches: 2 Test matches

Format: Test cricket (5-day matches)

Series Dates: October 2–14, 2025

Published at : 23 Sep 2025 10:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs West Indies IND Vs WI Test Series Shubman Gill KL Rahul Yashasvi Jaiswal WI Vs IND IND Vs WI West Indies Tour India
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Five Electrocuted As Kolkata Floods After Heavy Rains; Metro & Train Services Disrupted
Five Electrocuted As Kolkata Floods After Heavy Rains; Metro & Train Services Disrupted
World
India Is Critically Important To US: Rubio Tells Jaishankar Amid H1-B Visa And Tariff Row
India Is Critically Important To US: Rubio Tells Jaishankar Amid H1-B Visa And Tariff Row
India
‘India’s Foreign Policy Lacked A Spine, PM Modi Instilled It’: Amit Shah On Comparison With Nehru
‘India’s Foreign Policy Lacked A Spine, PM Modi Instilled It’: Shah On Comparison With Nehru
Celebrities
Zubeen Garg Funeral Today: Assam Prepares Final Tribute With Full State Honours In Guwahati
Zubeen Garg Funeral Today: Assam Prepares Final Tribute With Full State Honours In Guwahati
Advertisement

Videos

Mahadangal: ‘Appeal’ or Pressure? Navratri Closure Drive by BJP MLA Under Scrutiny | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: BJP Calls for Meat Ban During Navratri, Opposition Alleges Targeting of Minorities | ABP NEWS
Viral Accidents, Political Clashes, and Heroic Acts Capture India’s Attention Nationwide
PM Modi Launches ₹3,700 Crore Projects in Arunachal and Tripura, Slams Congress for Neglect
PM Modi In Arunachal Pradesh: Double Engine Sarkar Driving Unprecedented North-East Growth
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget