IND vs WI Test Series: India's Predicted XI For 1st Test vs West Indies

HomeSportsCricketIND vs WI Test Series: India's Predicted XI For 1st Test vs West Indies

With this lineup, India look well-prepared to take on the West Indies, combining promising youngsters with proven match-winners.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 04:44 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India are set to face the West Indies in the first Test of the upcoming series, and the team management is likely to experiment with a balanced blend of youth and experience.

With a few fresh faces stepping into the red-ball format, the predicted XI looks strong on both batting depth and bowling variety.

Top Order

The innings could be opened by Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul. While Jaiswal has impressed with his consistency, Rahul’s experience at the top adds stability. At No. 3, young Sai Sudharsan is tipped to make his Test debut, bringing solidity to the batting lineup.

Shubman Gill, leading the side as captain, is expected to take charge at No. 4, anchoring the middle order.

Middle Order & All-Round Options

Behind Gill, Dhruv Jurel is likely to keep wickets, offering an aggressive yet reliable option with the bat. Vice-captain Ravindra Jadeja brings his all-round skills, providing both batting strength and spin options.

Alongside him, Washington Sundar and Axar Patel further bolster India’s all-round depth, giving the team flexibility with both bat and ball.

Bowling Attack

India’s spin department is expected to be led by Kuldeep Yadav, who provides a wrist-spin option in addition to the finger spin of Jadeja, Sundar, and Axar. In the pace unit, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah form a formidable duo. Siraj’s ability to extract movement with the new ball and Bumrah’s lethal pace and accuracy make the attack well-rounded.

Predicted XI:

Yashasvi Jaiswal (Opener)

KL Rahul (Opener)

Sai Sudharsan (Batter)

Shubman Gill (C) (Batter)

Dhruv Jurel (WK) (Keeper-Batter)

Ravindra Jadeja (VC) (All-rounder)

Washington Sundar (All-rounder)

Axar Patel (All-rounder)

Kuldeep Yadav (Spinner)

Mohammed Siraj (Pacer)

Jasprit Bumrah (Pacer)

Also on ABP Live | IND vs PAK: 41-Year Wait Ends As Arch-Rivals Meet In Asia Cup Final

Published at : 26 Sep 2025 04:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs West Indies India Vs West Indies 1st Test IND Vs WI Test Series IND Vs WI IND Vs WI Predicted XI
