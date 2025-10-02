Mohammed Siraj Shines As India Dominates West Indies In First Test Session

After winning the Asia Cup undefeated, India, led by Shubman Gill, have dominated the West Indies in the first session of their first Test match at Ahmedabad.

Roston Chase, captain of the touring team, won the toss earlier this morning, and decided to send his team in to bat first. However, they look to be in a spot of bother, standing at 90/5 at lunch.

IND vs WI Test: Siraj Strikes

Mohammad Siraj looks to be in the same rythm with which he concluded the England tour from earlier this year. He bowled 7 overs in the first session, picking 3 wickets and giving away only 19 runs.

Notably, those wickets came in just 24 balls. He was crowned the ICC Player of the Month in August, beating New Zealand's Matt Henry, and the West Indies' Jayden Seales (who has been included in this Test match's playing XI).

Kuldeep closes the session

Kuldeep Yadav was brought in to bowl India's 24th over (his second of the day) and knocked over Shai Hope's stumps to close the session.

West Indies' captain, Roston Chase, is currently on one end, standing at 22 off 35 deliveries. The next batsman, expected to be Justin Greaves, will walk in once the next session of this Test match starts in a bit.

India vs West Indies Test: Playing XI

India Playing XI- Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharshan, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

West Indies Playing XI - Tagenarine Chanderpaul, John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Shai Hope, Roston Chase (C), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Johann Layne, Jayden Seales

This series is very important for both sides considering their standings in the ICC World Test Championship Points Table. India are currently third, and would look to head for the top two spots.

West Indies, on the other hand, would want to open their account in the latest cycle.