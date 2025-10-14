Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs WI Test: India Less Than 50 Runs Away From Series Clean Sweep

IND vs WI Test: India Less Than 50 Runs Away From Series Clean Sweep

KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan are leading the charge for India in their chase on the final day of the second Test match against West Indies in New Delhi.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 14 Oct 2025 10:04 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan have taken guard for India on the final day of the second IND vs WI Test match. 

West Indies provided a target of 121 to the home side late on Day 4 after showing great resilience with the bat post Follow-On imposition. They even secured a quick wicket, Yashasvi Jaiswal on just 8 runs. 

However, Rahul and Sudharsan have taken things in their stride since then, and are marching to the target comfortably at this point, needing less than 50 runs to clinch this series 2-0.

India-West Indies Put Up A Show In Delhi

After a heavily one-sided match in Ahmedabad, a match that India dominated and won early on third day, their second encounter in New Delhi has provided proper Test match drama. 

The first innings had India out on the pitch with the bat, showing great skill and composure. Yashasvi Jaiswal nailed his 7th ton in the format, and went on to score 175. 

Shubman Gill, the captain, also chipped in with a century of his own, as India declared on 518/5. The West Indies, upon coming out to bat, once again bundled without much of a challenge.

The home-side imposed a Follow-On, expecting another easy outing, but what followed was anything but that, as the touring batsmen put up a tough fight. 

Centuries from John Campbell and Shai Hope, as well as a resilient final wicket partnership between Justin Greaves, who scored a 50, and Jayden Seales took West Indies to 390. 

A target of 121 was on the board, and while it cannot be considered challenging for a team like India, Jaiswal's early wicket this time around could have spawned trouble.

The signs though, as of this writing, suggest a clean sweep is on the hands, but nothing in definite in sport, and so, the final result of this India vs West Indies Test match in New Delhi remains to be seen.

 

Published at : 14 Oct 2025 09:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs West Indies LIVE CRICKET Score IND Vs WI Live Score KL Rahul IND Vs WI Ind Vs Wi Test Sai Sudharsan Ind Vs Wi Live Stream
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
J&K: 2 Terrorists Killed Along LoC In Kupwara, Search Operations Underway
J&K: 2 Terrorists Killed Along LoC In Kupwara, Search Operations Underway
World
WATCH: At Gaza Summit, Trump Praises PM Modi, Then Surprises Shehbaz Sharif With This Question
At Gaza Summit, Trump Praises PM Modi, Then Surprises Sharif With This Question: WATCH
Cities
Gujarat: Three-Storey Building Collapses In Bhavnagar, 3 Of 5 Rescued
Gujarat: Three-Storey Building Collapses In Bhavnagar, 3 Of 5 Rescued
World
‘Pakistan, India Going To Live Very Nicely Together’: Trump At Gaza Peace Summit In Egypt, Signs Ceasefire Deal
‘Pak, India Going To Live Very Nicely Together’: Trump At Gaza Peace Summit In Egypt — WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections 2025: Sanjay Jha Says NDA Reached Consensus, Everyone Agreed on Allocation | ABP News
Land-for-Job Case: 'Court to Deliver Verdict on Charges on 10 November', Says Sources | ABP News
IRCTC Scam: Court Charges Lalu Yadav Family in Land-for-Job Case | ABP News
IRCTC Case: Lalu Yadav Family to Face Trial, Charges Framed Against All Accused | ABP News
IRCTC Scam: Court to Proceed Case Against Lalu Yadav and Wife Rabri Yadav | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
China Opens Polar Silk Road – Will India Also Join the Arctic Race?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget