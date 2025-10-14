IND vs WI Test: India Less Than 50 Runs Away From Series Clean Sweep

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan have taken guard for India on the final day of the second IND vs WI Test match.

West Indies provided a target of 121 to the home side late on Day 4 after showing great resilience with the bat post Follow-On imposition. They even secured a quick wicket, Yashasvi Jaiswal on just 8 runs.

However, Rahul and Sudharsan have taken things in their stride since then, and are marching to the target comfortably at this point, needing less than 50 runs to clinch this series 2-0.

India-West Indies Put Up A Show In Delhi

After a heavily one-sided match in Ahmedabad, a match that India dominated and won early on third day, their second encounter in New Delhi has provided proper Test match drama.

The first innings had India out on the pitch with the bat, showing great skill and composure. Yashasvi Jaiswal nailed his 7th ton in the format, and went on to score 175.

Shubman Gill, the captain, also chipped in with a century of his own, as India declared on 518/5. The West Indies, upon coming out to bat, once again bundled without much of a challenge.

The home-side imposed a Follow-On, expecting another easy outing, but what followed was anything but that, as the touring batsmen put up a tough fight.

Centuries from John Campbell and Shai Hope, as well as a resilient final wicket partnership between Justin Greaves, who scored a 50, and Jayden Seales took West Indies to 390.

A target of 121 was on the board, and while it cannot be considered challenging for a team like India, Jaiswal's early wicket this time around could have spawned trouble.

The signs though, as of this writing, suggest a clean sweep is on the hands, but nothing in definite in sport, and so, the final result of this India vs West Indies Test match in New Delhi remains to be seen.