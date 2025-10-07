IND vs WI: Top Run-Scorer At Delhi - Venue For India vs West Indies 2nd Test

India vs West Indies Test series is currently in progress, with India taking a 1-0 lead after the first match.

The second and final Test will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, starting on October 9th. Team India will aim to complete a series sweep, while the West Indies will look to level the contest.

Most Runs at Delhi

The Arun Jaitley Stadium, formerly known as Feroz Shah Kotla, has seen some memorable batting performances over the years.

The record for the most Test runs scored on this ground is held by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Sachin played 10 Tests here, accumulating 759 runs in 19 innings at an average of 42.16, including two centuries and four half-centuries. His highest score on this pitch was 122.

Following Tendulkar, Dilip Vengsarkar ranks second with 671 runs in eight matches, averaging 67.10 and hitting four centuries.

Sunil Gavaskar is third with 668 runs in nine matches, Rahul Dravid fourth with 635 runs in eight matches, and Sourav Ganguly rounds out the top five with 582 runs in seven games.

India lead series 1-0

India currently leads the two-match Test series 1-0. In the opening match, West Indies won the toss and chose to bat first, but Team India's bowlers quickly put them on the back foot, dismissing the Caribbean side for just 162 runs in their first innings. India then took to the crease and declared at 448 for 5, securing a commanding first-innings lead of 286 runs.

In their second innings, the West Indies struggled again and were bowled out for 146, handing India a comprehensive victory by an innings and 140 runs. This dominant performance has put India in a strong position as they head into the second Test of the series.

Squads

India's squad: Shubman Gill (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudarshan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, N Jagadeesan, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Kuldeep Yadav.

West Indies' squad: Roston Chase (captain), Jomel Warrican, John Campbell, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales, Alick Athanase, Kevalan Anderson, Tegenarine Chanderpaul, Tevin Imlach, and Khary Pierre.