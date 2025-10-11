IND vs WI: Shubman Gill Surpasses Rohit Sharma, Equals MS Dhoni's Record

Team India’s young captain Shubman Gill continues his remarkable run of form, bringing up his 10th Test century on the second day of the Delhi Test against West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

This knock held special significance - it was his fifth Test century as captain, a feat that helped him surpass Rohit Sharma and draw level with Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the elite list of Indian Test captains.

Gill’s Masterclass Lights Up Delhi

The Delhi crowd erupted in celebration as Shubman Gill brought up his century with a glorious cover drive. He reached the milestone in 177 balls, smashing 13 fours and a six.

The young skipper removed his helmet and raised his bat in delight, while head coach Gautam Gambhir, watching from the dressing room, stood up to applaud his captain’s brilliance.

This innings was not just about runs - it was a statement of intent. Gill’s composed approach underlined his growing maturity as both a batter and a leader.

Enters Top 5 Among Indian Captains

With this hundred, Shubman Gill has joined the prestigious list of Indian captains with the most Test centuries. Virat Kohli tops the chart with 20 centuries, followed by Sunil Gavaskar (11), Mohammad Azharuddin (9), and Sachin Tendulkar (7).

Shubman Gill now shares the fifth spot with MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly, and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, all of whom have five Test centuries as captains. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma trails behind with four.

From England to Delhi: The Rise of a Leader

Shubman Gill’s captaincy journey began with the Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy series against England, where he scored four centuries and guided India to a drawn series. His latest century against the West Indies is yet another testament to his consistency and mental toughness.

Interestingly, India’s start in the Delhi Test wasn’t ideal. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had been in sublime touch with 175 runs, was run out following a mix-up with Gill. Despite early criticism, Gill maintained composure and went on to script a memorable innings, cementing his place among India’s most promising cricketing leaders.