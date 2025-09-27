Not-Out Controversy: Why Umpires Ruled Shanaka Not-Out Despite Samson's Clean Hit

Asia Cup 2025 Super Over clash between India and Sri Lanka witnessed high drama when Dasun Shanaka was controversially ruled not-out at the Dubai International Stadium.

Arshdeep Singh bowled the delivery, and Sanju Samson collected it cleanly before hitting the stumps while Shanaka was well short of his crease.

To everyone’s surprise, the third umpire gave Shanaka not-out, leaving Indian players visibly frustrated. Although Shanaka was dismissed on the very next ball, the decision sparked debate across the cricketing world.

Why Was Shanaka Given Not-Out?

The confusion stemmed from Arshdeep Singh’s simultaneous caught-behind appeal. The on-field umpire initially raised his finger, prompting Shanaka to review the decision.

Replays confirmed there was no edge, so the dismissal was overturned. By the time the ball hit the stumps, it had already been deemed dead, which meant Shanaka could not be given run-out.

This ruling is based on Law 20.1 of the MCC Laws of Cricket, which states that the ball becomes dead at the exact moment an umpire considers a batter dismissed. Once the caught-behind appeal was signaled, the delivery was treated as dead - even though the run-out happened at the same time.

What the Laws Say

According to Law 20.1.1.3, the ball is considered dead “from the instant of the incident causing the dismissal.”

Therefore, when the umpire initially ruled Shanaka caught behind, play was effectively stopped. Even after the review overturned the caught-behind decision, the run-out could not stand because it occurred after the ball was declared dead.

This is similar to scenarios where a batter is wrongly given out, scores runs, and then overturns the decision on review—the runs don’t count, since the ball is treated as dead from the moment the umpire gave the decision.

