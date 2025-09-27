IND vs PAK Final: Hardik Pandya, Abhishek Sharma Injured? Coach Shares Big Update

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIND vs PAK Final: Hardik Pandya, Abhishek Sharma Injured? Coach Shares Big Update

Bowling coach Morne Morkel addressed the injury concerns in the post-match press conference.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 27 Sep 2025 09:23 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Super Four stage of Asia Cup 2025 ended dramatically, with India edging out Sri Lanka in a Super Over thriller.

With that win, India sealed their spot in the final, where they will face arch-rivals Pakistan on September 28th. However, the victory came at a cost, as injury concerns around Hardik Pandya and Abhishek Sharma have given India a fresh headache before the title clash.

Hardik and Abhishek Walk Off Injured

Hardik Pandya, who struck early by dismissing Kusal Mendis in the very first over, left the field immediately after and did not return. Abhishek Sharma also limped off after the 10th over with a suspected hamstring strain.

Towards the end of the game, Tilak Varma too appeared uncomfortable, forcing India to use Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, and Shivam Dube as substitutes in the field.

Morkel’s Injury Update

Bowling coach Morne Morkel addressed the injury concerns in the post-match press conference. He clarified that both Hardik and Abhishek had suffered cramps during the hot conditions. While Hardik will undergo further assessment before a final call is made, Morkel assured that Abhishek is doing fine.

"So both of them struggled with cramps during the game. Hardik, I know we'll see sort of tonight and tomorrow morning and we'll make a call on that. But both of them were just struggling with cramps during the game," Morkel told reporters.

"Abhishek is fine," he added.

Morkel confirmed that Team India will skip training on September 27, the eve of the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan. The former South African pacer explained that the decision was made to ensure players are fully rested and fresh for the high-voltage clash.

India’s Super Over Triumph

The match itself was a nail-biter. After both teams finished level, Sri Lanka could manage only 2 runs in the Super Over, while India chased it down comfortably with 3 runs to secure their sixth straight win of the tournament.

Published at : 27 Sep 2025 09:23 AM (IST)
