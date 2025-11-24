When Did South Africa Last Beat India In India? Here's Who Was Captain Then

A two-match Test series between India and South Africa is currently underway. India faced a heavy defeat in the opening Test in Kolkata, and in the ongoing second Test in Guwahati, the hosts once again appear to be on the back foot.

If South Africa manages to win IND vs SA 2nd Test match in Guwahati, it will mark their first Test series win in India in 26 years.

When did South Africa last win a Test series in India?

South Africa last clinched a Test series in India in 1999. Led by Hansie Cronje, the Proteas defeated India in the first Test at Wankhede Stadium, winning by four wickets. They followed it up with a dominant victory in the second Test in Bengaluru, sealing the match by an innings and 71 runs.

At that time, Sachin Tendulkar was the captain of the Indian team.

Sachin Tendulkar named Player of the Series

Despite India losing the 1999 series 2-0, Sachin Tendulkar was awarded the Player of the Series. His performances included: 97 and 8 runs in the first Test (Wankhede) and 21 and 20 runs in the second Test (Bengaluru).

India struggling in Guwahati Test

India's troubles have continued in the current series. After losing the first Test, the team is struggling once again in Guwahati. South Africa posted a strong 489-run total in the first innings, while India has faltered, losing wickets at frequent intervals and failing to build momentum.

South Africa Decline Follow-On After Bowling India Out for 201

South African captain Temba Bavuma has decided not to enforce the follow-on despite his team gaining a massive 288-run first-innings lead in the second Test at Guwahati. India were dismissed for 201, crumbling in the middle phase of the innings where they lost six wickets for just 27 runs.

For hosts, Yashasvi Jaiswal (58) and Washington Sundar (48) were the only notable contributors with the bat. South Africa's pace-bowling all-rounder Marco Jansen delivered a standout performance, claiming a brilliant six-wicket haul.

Earlier, the Proteas had powered their way to 489 in the first innings. Their total was anchored by Senuran Muthusamy, who struck his maiden Test century with a well-crafted 107, while Jansen added to his all-round brilliance with a blistering 93 from 91 balls on Day 2.