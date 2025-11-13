Shubman Gill Hints Mohammed Shami May Not Be Part Of India's Future

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketShubman Gill Hints Mohammed Shami May Not Be Part Of India's Future

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 13 Nov 2025 04:23 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Ahead of the first Test between India and South Africa at Eden Gardens on Friday, Indian captain Shubman Gill addressed various topics in a press conference, including the ongoing debate surrounding fast bowler Mohammed Shami’s limited opportunities.

When asked about Shami's absence from playing XI, Gill acknowledged the rare quality of bowlers like the veteran. He explained the reasons behind Shami's lack of recent opportunities, emphasizing the competition within the squad and team's strategic choices.

“I think a bowler of Shami Bhai’s quality is not found easily, but you also have to take into consideration the bowlers that are playing,” Gill said when asked about Shami’s exclusion.

“They have done an excellent job so far. You can’t ignore the performances of someone like Akash Deep or Prasidh Krishna. We all know what Siraj and Bumrah have been doing in Tests. Sometimes, it’s very difficult for players like Shami Bhai when they have to miss.”

Shubman Gill further clarified that the team’s selection decisions were being made with an eye on future planning and the specific conditions of each match, rather than being driven by sentiment.

“It’s important for us to know what the next series is and where we are playing it - to plan ahead. What kind of fast bowlers can give us the best chance? As for fitness and selection matters, the selectors would be in a better position to give a clear answer on that,” Gill said.

Shami's Struggle for Selection

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami has not featured for Team India in recent matches, despite his impressive performances.

During the 2023 ODI World Cup, Shami emerged as the leading wicket-taker for India, claiming 24 wickets in just 7 matches. However, he was dropped from the team afterward due to fitness concerns.

While Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar cited fitness issues as the reason for Shami’s exclusion, the bowler proved his fitness while playing for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy.

The selection committee came under scrutiny for omitting Mohammed Shami from the South Africa Test squad, despite the pacer having bowled 93 overs in the current Ranji Trophy season.

Published at : 13 Nov 2025 04:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mohammed Shami India Vs South Africa Shubman Gill IND Vs SA SA Vs IND Ind Vs SA 1st Test
