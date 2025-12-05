Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IND vs SA ODIs: What Is India's Track Record At The 3rd ODI Venue?

IND vs SA ODIs: What Is India’s Track Record At The 3rd ODI Venue?

Get India’s full ODI record at Visakhapatnam’s ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium ahead of the IND vs SA 3rd ODI, such as stats and key performers.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 05 Dec 2025 10:54 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

After two intense clashes in the first and second One Day Internationals (ODIs), India and South Africa are ready to take each other on in the series finale.

The teams initially locked horns in Ranchi, then in Raipur, and are now headed to Visakhapatnam.

The IND vs SA 3rd ODI, scheduled for this Saturday, will be played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, a venue that has hosted plenty of matches from all formats of the game. 

The most recent fixtures player here were from the ICC Women's ODI World Cup, which the Indian team ended up winning. But how have the men fared in Visakhapatnam? 

India's ODI Record At ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium

The Indian men's cricket team has played 10 One Day Internationals at Visakhapatnam's ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium so far.

Out of the matches, they have won 7, lost 2, with one game ending in a tie (India vs West Indies in 2018).

In a nutshell, the Men in Blue have a pretty good track record at this venue, and hence, will be expected to continue building upon it.

That said, it is also worth noting that they were unbeaten in Raipur (having only played one 50-over match at the venue) before losing to the Proteas in the second ODI there on Wednesday.

ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium Stats

The highest ODI total at Visakhapatnam, as of this writing, is 387/5, made by India against the West Indies in 2019.

Both teams have been scoring quite well in the series so far, and so we might see another big score on Saturday, December 6, 2025.

As for personal records, Virat Kohli has made 587 runs here, the most by any Indian, followed by Rohit Sharma's 355, in the 50-over format.

Furthermore, Kohli has scored three centuries at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, and with two already in the bank from the last two games, he will be poised to score another given the chance.

Published at : 05 Dec 2025 10:49 AM (IST)
Opinion
