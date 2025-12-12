Jasprit Bumrah's Worst Performance: Pacer Hits New Career Low In T20Is

Jasprit Bumrah has found himself with an unfortunate new record. Once considered one of the toughest bowlers to hit for sixes, Bumrah conceded runs at an economy of 11.20 in the second T20 between India and South Africa and, for the first time in his international T20 career, gave away four sixes in a single match.

Bumrah finished with 45 runs from his four overs and went wicketless. He had been fairly economical early on, giving away 17 runs in his first two overs, but things unraveled later. His third over cost 15 runs, and he leaked 18 in his final over.

In that last spell, Ferreira struck him for two sixes, while earlier de Kock and Hendricks had also cleared the ropes against him.

This comes right after Bumrah reached a significant milestone - becoming only the second Indian bowler to claim 100 T20I wickets, following Arshdeep Singh. But in the very next match, he ended up with this unwanted distinction of conceding the most sixes in a game.

Arshdeep Singh, too, endured a tough outing. India’s most successful T20I bowler was smashed for 54 runs in four overs - his second costliest spell in T20Is. His worst figures remain the 62 runs he conceded against South Africa in 2022.

South Africa Crush India by 51 Runs, Level T20I Series in Mullanpur

South Africa delivered a dominant performance to defeat India by 51 runs in the second T20I at Mullanpur, leveling the five-match series 1-1. Invited to bat first, the Proteas posted a formidable total of 213/4, anchored by a blistering 90 off just 46 balls from Player of the Match Quinton de Kock.

India's chase of 214 faltered early, losing key wickets of Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav inside the Powerplay. Despite a courageous fightback from Tilak Varma, who top-scored with 62 off 34 deliveries, the hosts collapsed to be bowled out for 162 in 19.1 overs.

Pacer Ottniel Baartman was instrumental in South Africa’s victory, claiming four wickets to dismantle India’s middle and lower order. The third T20I now moves to Dharamsala.