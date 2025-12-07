Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketGautam Gambhir Hits Back At IPL Owner, Calls 'Split Coaching' Talk Absurd

Gautam Gambhir Hits Back At IPL Owner, Calls 'Split Coaching' Talk Absurd

Without taking names, Gautam Gambhir made his message clear - stick to your own domain.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 07 Dec 2025 09:31 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Indian cricket faced intense scrutiny after the Test whitewash in South Africa, with opinions pouring in from all corners.

Still frustrated by criticism following India's 408-run defeat in Guwahati and the batting collapse in Kolkata, head coach Gautam Gambhir delivered a sharp rebuttal in Visakhapatnam on Sunday night - venue where India defeated SA by 9 wickets to win ODI series 2-1.

Moments after India sealed IND vs SA ODI series 2-1, Gautam Gambhir addressed the media and issued a fiery response to Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal, who had recently questioned India's Test side and pushed for separate red-ball and white-ball coaches.

Without taking names, Gautam Gambhir made his message clear - stick to your own domain.

"A lot of things were said when we lost the Test series to South Africa, and half of them were not even related to cricket,” Gambhir said while talking to reporters India's win in 3rd ODI. "Ek IPL ke owner ne bhi likha split coaching ke baare mein. Hum kisi ke domain mein nahi jaate, so it’s important that people stay in their domain."

Delhi Capitals CEO and co-owner Parth Jindal’s original post on X had read: “This is what happens when red-ball specialists are not picked… Time for India to move to a specialist red-ball coach for Test cricket.”

Gambhir also pointed out how critics overlooked a key factor - captain Shubman Gill’s absence in both innings of the first Test due to a neck injury.

“When we lost the first Test by 30 runs, a lot was said about pitches and conditions, but not a single word was spoken about our captain not batting in two innings,” he said. “He has scored nearly 1000 runs this year. Losing him midway against a quality opposition matters.”

Published at : 07 Dec 2025 09:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir IND Vs SA India Vs South Africa SA Vs IND
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
25 Killed In Massive Fire After Cylinder Blast At North Goa Nightclub
25 Killed In Massive Fire After Cylinder Blast At North Goa Nightclub
India
DGCA Issues Show Cause Notice To IndiGo CEO Over Flight Chaos, Seeks Reply In 24 Hours
DGCA Issues Show Cause Notice To IndiGo CEO Over Flight Chaos, Seeks Reply In 24 Hours
Cities
Delhi Continues To Breathe 'Very Poor' Air As Battle With Smog Continues; AQI At 304
Delhi Continues To Breathe 'Very Poor' Air As Battle With Smog Continues; AQI At 304
India
'It's A Shame That...': Tharoor Breaks Silence On Attending Putin Banquet Amid Congress' Criticism
'It's A Shame That...': Tharoor Breaks Silence On Attending Putin Banquet Amid Congress' Criticism
Advertisement

Videos

IndiGo Crisis: Passengers Stranded Nationwide as Anger Grows Over Massive Disruptions
IndiGo Crisis: Delhi Airport Issues Advisory, Urges Passengers to Check Flight Status
IndiGo Crisis Deepens: Massive Flight Cancellations Leave Passengers Stranded
Breaking: Uncle Allegedly Kills Nephew in Sangam Vihar After Minor Garbage Dispute
Breaking: Massive fire at Moradabad scrap warehouse; all rescued safely, blaze under control
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Vinay K Srivastava
Vinay K Srivastava
OPINION | India's New Momentum: How Renewable Energy And IT Are Powering The Nation's Future
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget