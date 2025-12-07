Gautam Gambhir Hits Back At IPL Owner, Calls 'Split Coaching' Talk Absurd

Indian cricket faced intense scrutiny after the Test whitewash in South Africa, with opinions pouring in from all corners.

Still frustrated by criticism following India's 408-run defeat in Guwahati and the batting collapse in Kolkata, head coach Gautam Gambhir delivered a sharp rebuttal in Visakhapatnam on Sunday night - venue where India defeated SA by 9 wickets to win ODI series 2-1.

Moments after India sealed IND vs SA ODI series 2-1, Gautam Gambhir addressed the media and issued a fiery response to Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal, who had recently questioned India's Test side and pushed for separate red-ball and white-ball coaches.

Without taking names, Gautam Gambhir made his message clear - stick to your own domain.

"A lot of things were said when we lost the Test series to South Africa, and half of them were not even related to cricket,” Gambhir said while talking to reporters India's win in 3rd ODI. "Ek IPL ke owner ne bhi likha split coaching ke baare mein. Hum kisi ke domain mein nahi jaate, so it’s important that people stay in their domain."

Not even close, what a complete thrashing at home! Don’t remember seeing our test side being so weak at home!!!This is what happens when red ball specialists are not picked. This team is nowhere near reflective of the deep strength we possess in the red ball format. Time for… — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) November 26, 2025

Delhi Capitals CEO and co-owner Parth Jindal’s original post on X had read: “This is what happens when red-ball specialists are not picked… Time for India to move to a specialist red-ball coach for Test cricket.”

Gambhir also pointed out how critics overlooked a key factor - captain Shubman Gill’s absence in both innings of the first Test due to a neck injury.

“When we lost the first Test by 30 runs, a lot was said about pitches and conditions, but not a single word was spoken about our captain not batting in two innings,” he said. “He has scored nearly 1000 runs this year. Losing him midway against a quality opposition matters.”