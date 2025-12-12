Abhishek Sharma Smashes 50 Sixes In A Year, Joins Suryakumar Yadav In Elite Company

The second match of the ongoing 5-match T20 series between India and South Africa took place at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.

On December 11, 2025, Abhishek Sharma made headlines while opening the Indian innings chasing South Africa’s target of 214.

He scored 17 runs off 8 balls, including two sixes, with his second six marking his 50th T20I six of the calendar year, achieved in just his 19th T20I match of 2025.

Abhishek Joins an Exclusive Club

With this feat, Abhishek became only the second Indian batsman to hit 50 sixes in a calendar year in T20 Internationals.

The first was Suryakumar Yadav, who hit 68 sixes in 31 matches in 2022. On a global scale, the record for most sixes in a calendar year belongs to Austrian batsman Karanbir Singh, who smashed 122 sixes in 32 matches in 2025.

Abhishek’s T20I Career So Far

Abhishek Sharma made his T20I debut against Zimbabwe in 2024 in Harare. Since then, he has played 31 T20Is, scoring 1,046 runs at an average of 36.06, including 6 half-centuries and 2 centuries.

His strike rate stands at an impressive 188.80. His highest T20I score is 135 against England at Wankhede on February 2, 2025, where he smashed 7 fours and 13 sixes in a sensational 54-ball century at a strike rate of 250.00.

South Africa's Dominance Secures Series-Leveling Win

India suffered a comprehensive 51-run defeat against South Africa in the second T20I at Mullanpur, allowing the visitors to level the series 1-1.

Proteas, after being put in to bat, posted a massive 213/4, largely due to Quinton de Kock's spectacular 90-run innings that set an imposing target.

In response, India’s chase stumbled early with quick wickets leaving the middle order exposed. Despite Tilak Varma's fighting 62, the required run rate proved insurmountable. South African pacer Ottniel Baartman was the chief wrecker, claiming a crucial four-wicket haul to seal a convincing victory for his side.

