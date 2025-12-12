Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026 Tickets Available For Just Rs. 100 - Here's How To Book

Fans can book tickets via Cricket World Cup website or through the BookMyShow app/website.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 12 Dec 2025 11:09 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

T20 World Cup 2026 Tickets - How To Book: The 10th edition of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will kick off on February 7, 2026. The tournament will feature a group stage, a Super 8 stage, and then the knockouts, with a total of 55 matches across 20 teams.

Co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, all of Pakistan’s matches will take place in Sri Lanka.

Ticket Prices:

Matches in India start at ₹100.

Matches in Sri Lanka start at around ₹300.

ICC announced: "Ticket sales for the Men’s T20 World Cup begin at 6:45 AM IST, with initial prices kept low to make the event accessible to a wider audience."

How to Book Tickets

Fans can book tickets via the Cricket World Cup website or through the BookMyShow app/website.

Steps:

Select the team whose match you want tickets for.

Choose the match (e.g., India vs. Pakistan at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on February 15).

Log in to enable the “Book Now” option.

Select your seats, pay, and confirm your booking.

Note: A maximum of two tickets per login ID is allowed.

India vs Pakistan Tickets:

Lowest-priced tickets in Sri Lanka: 1500 LKR (~₹438)

T20 World Cup 2026 Venues

India:

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Sri Lanka:

R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

SSC Cricket Ground, Colombo

Pallekele Cricket Stadium, Kandy

India's Fixtures at Home T20 World Cup 2026

Co-hosts India will commence their 2026 T20 World Cup campaign on February 7 against the USA at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Drawn in Group A, India's other group-stage matches will take them across the co-host nations of India and Sri Lanka.

The highly anticipated showdown with arch-rivals Pakistan is scheduled for February 15 in Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium.

Following this marquee clash, India will face Namibia on February 12 in Delhi, and conclude their group fixtures against Netherlands on February 18 in Ahmedabad. With the tournament final also slated for Ahmedabad, India will be aiming for a deep run in front of their home crowd.

Published at : 12 Dec 2025 11:06 AM (IST)
