Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs SA 5th T20I Live Streaming Details: How To Watch Series Decider Online

IND vs SA 5th T20I Live Streaming Details: How To Watch Series Decider Online

Check IND vs SA 5th T20I live streaming, TV broadcast, match time and toss details as the Men in Blue and Proteas face off in the series finale in Ahmedabad.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 19 Dec 2025 05:11 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The five-match T20I series between India and South Africa reaches its decisive moment with the fifth and final clash set to decide the fate of the contest. With India holding a 2-1 lead, the Men in Blue have already secured the series, but South Africa will be desperate to level it and end the tour on a positive note.

All eyes will now be on the final encounter as fans gear up to follow every moment of what promises to be a high-intensity showdown.

IND vs SA 5th T20I: How To Watch Live Stream

Fans in India can watch the IND vs SA 5th T20I live via the JioHotstar app and website. The match will be available for streaming across devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops and smart TVs.

Viewers should note that an active subscription is required to access the full live stream. The digital broadcast is expected to begin well before the scheduled toss, featuring pre-match build-up, expert analysis and team updates ahead of the first ball.

India vs South Africa 5th T20I: TV Broadcast Information

For those preferring television coverage, the Star Sports Network will telecast the India vs South Africa 5th T20I live across its sports channels. As seen throughout the series, the broadcast is likely to go on air ahead of the toss, ensuring viewers do not miss any of the pre-match coverage or key developments.

The match will be available in multiple languages, catering to a wide audience across the country.

The IND vs SA 5th T20I is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss is expected to take place at 6:30 PM IST, approximately 30 minutes before the match begins.

Following the toss, captains Suryakumar Yadav and Aiden Markram will confirm their respective playing XIs. With the series drawing to a close, the final T20I is expected to deliver fierce competition, aggressive cricket and a thrilling finish to South Africa’s tour of India.

Published at : 19 Dec 2025 05:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
IND Vs SA India Vs South Africa India Vs South Africa Live Score IND Vs SA 5th T20I IND Vs SA 5th T20I Live Streaming Ind Vs Sa Live Stream India Vs South Live Tv
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Sports
ED Action Against Yuvraj Singh, Sonu Sood, Urvashi Rautela And Others In Betting App Case
ED Action Against Yuvraj Singh, Sonu Sood, Urvashi Rautela And Others In Betting App Case
Cricket
IND vs SA: After Lucknow, Rising AQI Threatens 5th T20I In Ahmedabad
IND vs SA: After Lucknow, Rising AQI Threatens 5th T20I In Ahmedabad
World
Bangladesh Unrest: Hindu Man Dipu Chandra Das Beaten To Death Over Blasphemy Claims In Mymensingh
Bangladesh Unrest: Hindu Man Dipu Chandra Das Beaten To Death Over Blasphemy Claims In Mymensingh
India
Rahul Gandhi Slams VB-G RAM G Bill As ‘Anti-Village’, Says Rural Jobs Law Was Pushed Without Scrutiny
Rahul Gandhi Slams VB-G RAM G Bill As ‘Anti-Village’, Says Rural Jobs Law Was Pushed Without Scrutiny
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: VB-G Ram G Rural Jobs Bill 2025 Cleared by Parliament, Sent to President Amid Opposition Uproar
Breaking: Viksit Bharat G Ram G Bill Passed, Protests Intensify as TMC, Congress Demonstrate in Parliament
Hijab Controversy: Nitish Kumar Hijab Row Escalates in Bihar, Muslim Groups Plan Protests Seeking Apology
VB-G RAM G Bill: Rajya Sabha Passes Viksit Bharat Rural Jobs Bill Amid Protests, TMC MPs Hold Overnight Dharna
Breaking: Kaushambi Police Gunfight Injures Cattle Thief, Stolen Buffaloes Recovered Near Raghopur Road
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | From City Of Joy To Stadium Of Shame: How Toxic Privilege Ruined Messi's Visit
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget