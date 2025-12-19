Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldBangladesh Protests Erupt After Sharif Osman Hadi’s Death; Watch Latest Visuals

Bangladesh Protests Erupt After Sharif Osman Hadi’s Death; Watch Latest Visuals

Violence erupts across Bangladesh after youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi’s death, with arson, media attacks and anti-India protests. Watch the latest visuals from Dhaka.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Dec 2025 02:14 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bangladesh has plunged into fresh turmoil after the death of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent face of the 2024 uprising that toppled former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Overnight protests across Dhaka and other major cities spiralled into widespread violence, with incidents of arson, attacks on media houses, and growing anti-India demonstrations further destabilising the country.

Hadi, who had been shot by masked assailants earlier this month, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Singapore after days of critical treatment. His death has acted as a catalyst for renewed unrest at a time when Bangladesh was preparing for its first elections since the uprising, exposing deep political fractures and public anger over perceived failures of the interim government.

Historic Site Targeted

Protesters in Dhaka have begun tearing down the remaining structure of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s house at 32 Dhanmondi, a site of deep historical significance in Bangladesh. Parts of the residence had already been demolished earlier, and demonstrators have now set fire to a poster of Sheikh Hasina at the location, further intensifying the political symbolism of the unrest.

Media Houses Attacked

Two of Bangladesh’s most prominent newspapers, The Daily Star and Prothom Alo, came under direct attack during the unrest. Fires broke out inside their office buildings as protesters stormed the premises, leaving journalists trapped inside smoke-filled rooms. 

Cultural Institution Targeted

The main office of Chhayanaut, one of Bangladesh’s most respected institutions dedicated to promoting Bengali culture, was attacked late last night. Located in the Dhanmondi area, the premises were vandalised before being set on fire by unidentified attackers. 

Long March To Border

Amid escalating protests, demonstrators have launched a 'long march to the border' in Benapole. Protesters gathered near the Indo-Bangladesh border, raising slogans and demanding justice, as tensions continue to mount across the country. 

Published at : 19 Dec 2025 02:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh Violence Bangladesh Protests Bangladesh Political Crisis Dhaka Unrest Sharif Osman Hadi Death Media Houses Attacked Bangladesh Latest Visuals Bangladesh
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Draft Electoral Roll In Tamil Nadu And Gujarat To Be Released Today After Major Revision Drive
Draft Electoral Roll In Tamil Nadu And Gujarat To Be Released Today After Major Revision Drive
World
Bangladesh Unrest: Hindu Man Dipu Chandra Das Beaten To Death Over Blasphemy Claims In Mymensingh
Bangladesh Unrest: Hindu Man Dipu Chandra Das Beaten To Death Over Blasphemy Claims In Mymensingh
India
Rahul Gandhi Slams VB-G RAM G Bill As ‘Anti-Village’, Says Rural Jobs Law Was Pushed Without Scrutiny
Rahul Gandhi Slams VB-G RAM G Bill As ‘Anti-Village’, Says Rural Jobs Law Was Pushed Without Scrutiny
World
Bangladesh Protests Escalate: Who Is Zyma Islam? Journalist Trapped Inside Burning Media Office
Bangladesh Protests Escalate: Who Is Zyma Islam? Journalist Trapped Inside Burning Media Office
Advertisement

Videos

Hijab Controversy: Nitish Kumar Hijab Row Escalates in Bihar, Muslim Groups Plan Protests Seeking Apology
VB-G RAM G Bill: Rajya Sabha Passes Viksit Bharat Rural Jobs Bill Amid Protests, TMC MPs Hold Overnight Dharna
Breaking: Kaushambi Police Gunfight Injures Cattle Thief, Stolen Buffaloes Recovered Near Raghopur Road
Delhi Fog: Delhi Hit by Very Dense Fog and Severe Pollution, Visibility Drops Below 50 Metres, IMD Issues Alert
Bangladesh Violence: Fresh Videos Show Violent Attacks on Prothom Alo and Daily Star Offices as Bangladesh Unrest Escalates
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | From City Of Joy To Stadium Of Shame: How Toxic Privilege Ruined Messi's Visit
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget