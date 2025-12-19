Bangladesh Protests Erupt After Sharif Osman Hadi’s Death; Watch Latest Visuals

Bangladesh has plunged into fresh turmoil after the death of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent face of the 2024 uprising that toppled former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Overnight protests across Dhaka and other major cities spiralled into widespread violence, with incidents of arson, attacks on media houses, and growing anti-India demonstrations further destabilising the country.

Hadi, who had been shot by masked assailants earlier this month, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Singapore after days of critical treatment. His death has acted as a catalyst for renewed unrest at a time when Bangladesh was preparing for its first elections since the uprising, exposing deep political fractures and public anger over perceived failures of the interim government.

Historic Site Targeted

Protesters in Dhaka have begun tearing down the remaining structure of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s house at 32 Dhanmondi, a site of deep historical significance in Bangladesh. Parts of the residence had already been demolished earlier, and demonstrators have now set fire to a poster of Sheikh Hasina at the location, further intensifying the political symbolism of the unrest.

#WATCH | Dhaka, Bangladesh: At number 32 Dhanmondi, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's house had already been partially demolished, and now protesters are tearing down the remaining parts. They have also set fire to a poster of Sheikh Hasina there.

Media Houses Attacked

Two of Bangladesh’s most prominent newspapers, The Daily Star and Prothom Alo, came under direct attack during the unrest. Fires broke out inside their office buildings as protesters stormed the premises, leaving journalists trapped inside smoke-filled rooms.

VIDEO | Bangladesh: Protestors vandalise the office of Daily Star newspaper in Dhaka



(Full VIDEO available on PTI Videos)

Cultural Institution Targeted

The main office of Chhayanaut, one of Bangladesh’s most respected institutions dedicated to promoting Bengali culture, was attacked late last night. Located in the Dhanmondi area, the premises were vandalised before being set on fire by unidentified attackers.

#WATCH | Dhaka, Bangladesh: The office of Chhayanaut, an institution devoted to Bengali culture in Bangladesh, was attacked last night. Their main office in Dhanmondi was vandalized and set on fire.

Long March To Border

Amid escalating protests, demonstrators have launched a 'long march to the border' in Benapole. Protesters gathered near the Indo-Bangladesh border, raising slogans and demanding justice, as tensions continue to mount across the country.