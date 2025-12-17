IND vs SA 4th T20I At Ekana Stadium: Men In Blue's Complete Record At This Venue

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The next encounter of the India vs South Africa T20I series will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

The first international T20 match at this venue was played all the way back in 2018 between India and West Indies, and while the Men in Blue have not played a lot of cricket here, their record is pretty good.

Additionally, it being the home of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL has resulted in plenty of Indian and international stars having ample playing experience here.

While we wait to see how India's next trip at the Ekana Cricket Stadium fares, let's take a look at their record at this venue so far.

India's T20 Stats At Ekana Cricket Stadium

The Men in Blue have played three T20Is at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, and here's a look at the result of those fixtures:

1) India vs West Indies (2018) - India won by 71 runs

2) India vs Sri Lanka (2022) - India won by 62 runs

3) India vs New Zealand (2023) - India won by 6 wickets

As can be inferred from these results, India have a perfect record in Lucknow.

Taking all other T20I results that have been played here into account, it is the team batting first that has won more often, and by comfortable margins.

While dew factor does play a role, assisting the chasing side, batting first and setting up a big total might be the right thing to do in the IND vs SA 4th T20I.

Interestingly, India have faced South Africa at the Ekana Stadium in a One Day International (ODI) before, which the latters won by 9 runs, so again batting first.

So, it will be interesting to see how their upcoming encounter, slated to start at 7:00 PM IST on December 17, 2025, pans out.

