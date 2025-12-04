IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Date, Venue & Match Time - All You Need To Know

The three-match ODI series between India and South Africa has reached its deciding moment. With the score tied at 1-1, the final clash will determine who lifts the trophy. For fans, the last ODI is nothing short of a grand finale.

When and where will IND vs SA 3rd ODI be played?

The series-deciding India vs South Africa 3rd ODI will take place on December 6, 2025, at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Known for its coastal setting and batting-friendly conditions, the venue is expected to produce another high-scoring thriller.

Match Timing

The fixture is a day-night encounter, scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST. With the series on the line, both sides may consider tactical adjustments to field the strongest XI.

Ticket Booking: How to Watch Live at the Stadium

Fans planning to witness the decider from the stands can secure tickets easily, as sales opened on November 28, 2025.

Where to buy tickets:

District (by Zomato) app

Viagogo

ACA official ticketing portal

Stadium Box Office (limited availability)

Ticket Prices

₹750 - ₹1,000: General Stands

₹5,000 - ₹12,000: Premium Stands

₹15,000 - ₹18,000: Hospitality & VIP sections

Given the high stakes and heavy demand, fans are encouraged to book their seats early.

India's shock loss in 2nd ODI

India faced a 4-wicket defeat in second ODI despite putting up a massive total on the board. Batting first, the team posted 358/5 in 50 overs, but the bowlers failed to defend the target as South Africa chased it down with four balls to spare.

After the loss, fans and experts have been debating the reasons behind India’s collapse. While some have pointed fingers at Yashasvi Jaiswal, others believe Gautam Gambhir’s team selection is to blame. So, who is truly responsible for the defeat?

In the first ODI, India also conceded nearly 350 runs but escaped with a win, courtesy of luck and key moments going their way.

However, that luck ran out in the second match. The bigger concern appears to be the composition of the bowling attack. A glaring problem is absence of a specialist spinner.

India continues to rely on Jadeja or Washington Sundar, primarily because they contribute with the bat, but when you fail to defend scores of 350+, the lack of a strike bowler becomes evident.