Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs SA 3rd ODI: Date, Venue & Match Time - All You Need To Know

IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Date, Venue & Match Time - All You Need To Know

The series-deciding India vs South Africa 3rd ODI will take place on December 6, 2025, at Visakhapatnam.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 04 Dec 2025 09:39 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The three-match ODI series between India and South Africa has reached its deciding moment. With the score tied at 1-1, the final clash will determine who lifts the trophy. For fans, the last ODI is nothing short of a grand finale.

When and where will IND vs SA 3rd ODI be played?

The series-deciding India vs South Africa 3rd ODI will take place on December 6, 2025, at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Known for its coastal setting and batting-friendly conditions, the venue is expected to produce another high-scoring thriller.

Match Timing

The fixture is a day-night encounter, scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST. With the series on the line, both sides may consider tactical adjustments to field the strongest XI.

Ticket Booking: How to Watch Live at the Stadium

Fans planning to witness the decider from the stands can secure tickets easily, as sales opened on November 28, 2025.

Where to buy tickets:

District (by Zomato) app

Viagogo

ACA official ticketing portal

Stadium Box Office (limited availability)

Ticket Prices

₹750 - ₹1,000: General Stands

₹5,000 - ₹12,000: Premium Stands

₹15,000 - ₹18,000: Hospitality & VIP sections

Given the high stakes and heavy demand, fans are encouraged to book their seats early.

India's shock loss in 2nd ODI

India faced a 4-wicket defeat in second ODI despite putting up a massive total on the board. Batting first, the team posted 358/5 in 50 overs, but the bowlers failed to defend the target as South Africa chased it down with four balls to spare.

After the loss, fans and experts have been debating the reasons behind India’s collapse. While some have pointed fingers at Yashasvi Jaiswal, others believe Gautam Gambhir’s team selection is to blame. So, who is truly responsible for the defeat?

In the first ODI, India also conceded nearly 350 runs but escaped with a win, courtesy of luck and key moments going their way.

However, that luck ran out in the second match. The bigger concern appears to be the composition of the bowling attack. A glaring problem is absence of a specialist spinner.

India continues to rely on Jadeja or Washington Sundar, primarily because they contribute with the bat, but when you fail to defend scores of 350+, the lack of a strike bowler becomes evident.

Published at : 04 Dec 2025 09:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
IND Vs SA India Vs South Africa IND VS SA 3RD ODI IND Vs SA 3rd ODI Date IND Vs SA 3rd ODI Venue
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Putin’s Power-Packed India Visit: From Private Dinner With PM Modi To Defence Deals; Check Schedule
Putin’s Power-Packed India Visit: From Private Dinner With PM Modi To Defence Deals; Check Schedule
World
Democrats Unveil New ‘Disturbing’ Photos And Videos From Epstein’s Caribbean Hideaway
Democrats Unveil New ‘Disturbing’ Photos And Videos From Epstein’s Caribbean Hideaway
News
Putin To Visit India Amid US Sanctions: Dinner, Defence And Diplomacy On Cards
Putin To Visit India Amid US Sanctions: Dinner, Defence And Diplomacy On Cards
Cities
Taj Mahal’s Beauty Turning Into A ‘Curse’ For Agra's Development, Claims BJP MP In Lok Sabha
Taj Mahal’s Beauty Turning Into A ‘Curse’ For Agra's Development, Claims BJP MP In Lok Sabha
Advertisement

Videos

Update: Renuka Chowdhury hits back after dog-entry row; Opposition protests intensify
Breaking: Rajnath Singh reignites debate with claim on Nehru’s stance in Babri dispute
Winter Parliamentary Session: Renuka Chaudhary's
Rajnath Singh Revives Nehru–Patel Debate With Claim Linking Babri Dispute to Public Funds
Breaking: Maulana Mahmood Madani Sparks New Row With Call to Teach ‘Jihad’ in Schools
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
OPINION | Pakistan’s 'Virtual Battle': AI And Recycled Footage During Operation Sindoor
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget