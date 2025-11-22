IND vs SA 2nd Test: Unique Record Marks Guwahati’s First-Ever Test Match

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIND vs SA 2nd Test: Unique Record Marks Guwahati’s First-Ever Test Match

South Africa elected to bat first after winning the toss for the second IND vs SA Test, and their top 4 ended up establishing a very unique record never seen before in this format.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 22 Nov 2025 06:25 PM (IST)
Temba Bavuma won the toss earlier this morning, once again electing to bat first against India. 

South Africa did the same in the first IND vs SA Test, in Kolkata, and not only did the top four batsmen performed better in this clash, they also set a very unique Test cricket record.

For the first time in the history of Test cricket, each of a team's top four scored 35 or more but none of them reached or crossed the 50-run mark.  Aiden Markram made 38, Ryan Rickelton scored 35, Temba Bavuma hit 41, and Tristan Stubbs got out on 49 runs.

IND vs SA 2nd Test: The Story So Far

South Africa produced a steady batting effort on the opening day of the second Test in Guwahati, reaching 247/6 at stumps in what turned out to be an evenly fought contest.

The visitors began strongly, courtesy of another composed partnership between Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton, who stitched together an 82-run stand. India had an early opportunity to break through, but KL Rahul dropped a regulation catch in the slips off Jasprit Bumrah, allowing the pair to settle in.

Bumrah eventually returned to dismiss Markram for 38, knocking the stumps over with a classic in-seamer.

Rickelton followed soon after, edging Kuldeep Yadav behind the stumps.

South Africa regained control through Tristan Stubbs and captain Temba Bavuma played patiently before Kuldeep and Ravindra Jadeja, respectively removed them.

Towards the end of the day, Tony de Zorzi and Senuran Muthusamy attempted to rebuild, however, de Zorzi’s soft edge in the final over handed Mohammed Siraj his first wicket of the match, tilting momentum slightly India’s way as the day concluded.

With South Africa at 247/6, the match remains finely poised. India’s first innings, likely to begin by the second session on Day 2, should determine which way the balance tilts next.

Published at : 22 Nov 2025 06:24 PM (IST)
Temba Bavuma India Vs South Africa Test Records  India Vs South Africa Tristan Stubbs IND Vs SA 2nd Test Test Cricket Stats India Vs South Africa 2025 Ind Vs Sa Test Record Guwahati Test Match
