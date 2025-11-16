IND vs SA 1st Test: India Face Early Struggles, Stand 10-2 Chasing 124 At Lunch

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIND vs SA 1st Test: India Face Early Struggles, Stand 10-2 Chasing 124 At Lunch

India face a tricky chase on a lethal Kolkata pitch after early wickets and Shubman Gill’s injury, with Washington Sundar and Dhruv Jurel aiming to steady the innings.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 16 Nov 2025 11:58 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India require 124 runs to seal victory in the first IND vs SA Test. This is a modest target on paper, but the Kolkata surface has turned difficult for batting.

A prime example of this came early on as the home side begun its chase on a very rough and concerning note. 

Play has currently stopped for Lunch, and at the end of Day 3's first session, India stand at a score of 10/2 with 114 runs more needed to win the match.

Marco Jansen Brews Trouble For India

Spinners are enjoying sharp turn, while the quicks are cashing in on the unpredictable bounce on this Eden Gardens pitch. This brought early trouble for India, with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal dismissed for a duck after a probing spell from Marco Jansen.

Jansen struck again soon after, removing KL Rahul for just a single as India’s top order slipped under pressure.

Washington Sundar and Dhruv Jurel are now tasked with steadying the chase, hoping to settle the innings and rebuild momentum. However, spinner Simon Harmer will look to deal further damage in combination with in-form fast bowler.

India still have Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja waiting in the wings, but the tricky conditions mean the pursuit is far from straightforward.

Adding to the challenge is the captain, Shubman Gill's situation. He will not take part in the run chase, retiring hurt earlier on Day 2 with a neck spasm, an injury that has now sidelined him for the remainder of the match.

So in short, India have 7 wickets to spare in this chase, on a very challenging turf, and against quality opposition. A Day 3 finish seemed imminent initially, but thing might creep into the fourth day if the batsmen decide to take it slow from now on.

Check Out: IPL 2026 Auction Date And Venue Finally Confirmed

Published at : 16 Nov 2025 11:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jasprit Bumrah IND Vs SA IND Vs SA Live Score IND Vs SA Test India Vs South Africa Kl Rahul Shubman Gill Yashasvi Jaiswal Live Cricket Score Ind Vs SA 1st Test Temba Bavuma India Vs South Africa Test Match Maco Jansen
