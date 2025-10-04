Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IND vs PAK Women's World Cup 2025: Match Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Info

IND vs PAK Women’s World Cup 2025: Match Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Info

Team India will aim to continue their dominance as they prepare for another high-voltage clash against their traditional rivals.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 04 Oct 2025 11:01 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

IND-W vs PAK-W Women's ODI World Cup start time, date, venue, live streaming: In 2025 Asia Cup, India’s men’s team clinched the title for the ninth time by defeating Pakistan. Now, the spotlight shifts to the women’s teams of both nations, who will clash in the sixth match of the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The Indian women have an unblemished record against Pakistan in World Cup ODIs. India has won all 11 encounters between the two sides, including four previous World Cup meetings, and will look to maintain this perfect record at the R. Premadasa Stadium. Team India will aim to continue their dominance as they prepare for another high-voltage clash against their traditional rivals.

India Women vs Pakistan Women: Start Time, Date and Venue

India women's cricket team will go up against Pakistan women in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 league stage on Sunday, October 5, at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. IND W vs PAK W match will start at 3:00 p.m. IST.

India Women vs Pakistan Women Live Streaming Details

India Women vs Pakistan Women, Women's World Cup 2025 match live streaming will be available on JioHotstar app and website.

India Women vs Pakistan Women Live Telecast Details

India Women vs Pakistan Women, Women's World Cup 2025 match will be televised live on Star Sports Network.

IND women vs PAK women - Squads

India Squad for Women's World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud.

Pakistan Squad for Women's World Cup 2025: Fatima Sana (C), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (VC), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashr Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah.

Published at : 04 Oct 2025 11:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
IND Vs PAK India VS Pakistan IND Vs PAK Womens World Cup ODI Womens World Cup 2025 IND Vs PAK Women Date IND Vs PAK Women Venue
