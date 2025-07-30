IND vs PAK Showdown Set For WCL 2025 Semi-Final

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIND vs PAK Showdown Set For WCL 2025 Semi-Final

India and Pakistan didn’t meet during the league stage due to existing political tensions, but now they are set for a crucial face-off.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 30 Jul 2025 10:11 AM (IST)

The semi-final clash of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 has now been confirmed—India will face Pakistan. While India secured a thrilling win in their final league game to qualify for the knockout stage, fate has now placed them against their arch-rivals in a high-voltage semi-final.

India vs Pakistan Semi-Final Scheduled for July 31

With their place in the semi-finals secured, India is now scheduled to take on Pakistan on July 31, 2025. However, the buildup to this match is already tense.

During the league phase, Indian legends had refused to play against Pakistan, which led to that match being cancelled. The situation now becomes even more complex—if India opts out again, Pakistan will qualify directly for the final.

Team India finds itself in a dilemma. Choosing to play may invite criticism and backlash from fans, while refusal could mean handing over a free pass to their rivals. The spotlight is now firmly on Yuvraj Singh and his squad, as cricket fans around the world await their decision.

India Sealed Semi-Final Spot with Stunning Win

Team India’s campaign in WCL 2025 didn’t begin on a promising note. Their first match was washed out, followed by three consecutive losses that pushed them to the brink of elimination. However, in a do-or-die match against the West Indies, Yuvraj Singh and his team pulled off an incredible turnaround.

India needed not just a win, but a dominant one—to chase down 145 runs within 14 overs—to surpass England’s net run rate and book a place in the semi-finals.

Thanks to impactful performances by Yusuf Pathan and Stuart Binny, the team chased down the target in just 13.2 overs, registering their first win of the tournament and storming into the semi-finals. Ironically, they now face Pakistan, the table-toppers.

