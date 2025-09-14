IND vs PAK Playing XIs: Pakistan Decide To Bat First In Dubai

IND vs PAK Playing XIs: Arch-rivals India and Pakistan clash in a Group A Asia Cup 2025 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

This encounter carries extra significance due to the political tensions between the two nations. The winning side will almost certainly secure a spot in the Super Four stage of the tournament.

Security has been tightened in Dubai, with authorities warning spectators that violating rules could lead to fines up to Rs 7 lakh, deportation, or even imprisonment. Both teams enter the contest on the back of victories in their opening matches, setting the stage for a high-stakes, high-voltage encounter.

IND vs PAK Toss Update

Pakistan have won the toss and have opted to bat.

India have stuck with an unchanged playing XI from their last outing, meaning left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, despite being India’s top wicket-taker in T20Is, remains on the sidelines. Pakistan have also chosen consistency, retaining the same side.

IND vs PAK Playing XIs

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris(w), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed.

"This pitch seems drier compared to the rest and spin could be an important element," says Sanjay Manjrekar in his pitch report.

"Pakistan feel this surface is on the slower side which can be seen in their selection," Ravi Shastri adds.

What Captains said...

Suryakumar Yadav: We were looking to bowl first, happy with it. We played just one strip away, was a nice wicket and better to bat on in the night. It's humid so hoping for some dew. Same team.

Salman Agha: Going to bat first. We've been playing good cricket, very excited. Looks like a slow wicket. Just want to bat first and put runs on the board. Same side. Have been here for 20-odd days and are used to the conditions.