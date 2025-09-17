Suryakumar Yadav's Big Warning: 'Won't Accept Trophy...'

Team India’s emphatic win over Pakistan on September 14, 2025, has been overshadowed by the now infamous no-handshake controversy.

Indian players walked straight to the dressing room after the victory, leaving the Pakistani team waiting on the field. The incident has sparked a political and sporting storm, with PCB chief and ACC President Mohsin Naqvi at the centre of criticism.

Suryakumar Yadav’s Bold Warning

India captain Suryakumar Yadav has added further spice to the drama. According to reports, he has informed the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) that if India lifts the Asia Cup 2025 trophy, he will not accept it from Mohsin Naqvi.

The statement is being seen as a direct response to Pakistan’s constant complaints post-defeat.

Pakistan’s Threats and Frustrations

Following the handshake snub, Pakistan had demanded the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft and even threatened to withdraw from the tournament.

ICC, however, stood firm. Pycroft has been relieved from officiating in Pakistan’s games, but the team continues to participate - with a must-win clash against UAE today to secure a Super 4 spot.

Calls for Mohsin Naqvi’s Resignation

The controversy has also triggered a backlash in Pakistan. Naqvi, who juggles roles as PCB Chairman, ACC President, and Interior Minister for Narcotics Control, is facing heat from both opposition parties and the media.

His inability to act against India has led to trolling on TV and social media. Reports now suggest Naqvi may even consider resigning from the ACC after the Asia Cup.

“Honor First,” Says Naqvi

Amid the storm, Naqvi posted on social media: “Nothing is more important than the honor and respect of my country.” The message has gone viral, but whether it helps salvage his image remains uncertain. For now, the Asia Cup 2025 is witnessing as much drama off the field as on it.

