Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketAsia Cup 2025: India Predicted Playing XI vs Oman - No Samson, No Bumrah

Asia Cup 2025: India Predicted Playing XI vs Oman - No Samson, No Bumrah

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has played back-to-back games and could be rested, with backup pacers ready to step in.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 17 Sep 2025 12:45 PM (IST)

India will face Oman in their last group-stage match of Asia Cup 2025 on September 19. Having already secured a place in the Super Four with wins over UAE and Pakistan, Suryakumar Yadav’s side can afford to rotate players ahead of the next stage, scheduled just two days later.

Rest for Key Players

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has played back-to-back games and could be rested, with backup pacers ready to step in. Similarly, Jitesh Sharma may replace Sanju Samson, giving the designated finisher a chance to feature while Samson gets some rest.

Predicted Playing XI vs Oman

Abhishek Sharma – Opener

Shubman Gill (VC) – Opener

Suryakumar Yadav (C) – Batter

Tilak Varma – Batter

Shivam Dube – All-rounder

Jitesh Sharma (WK) – Keeper-Batter

Hardik Pandya – All-rounder

Axar Patel – All-rounder

Kuldeep Yadav – Spinner

Varun Chakravarthy – Spinner

Arshdeep Singh – Pacer

Bench: Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

Samson to Sit Out, Jitesh to Play

Sanju Samson has yet to bat in this tournament, while Jitesh Sharma has warmed the bench. Giving Jitesh a chance allows Samson to rest before the Super Four clash.

No Urgency for Bumrah

With several pace options available, India can rest Bumrah, letting Arshdeep Singh make his mark. This could also allow Arshdeep a chance to reach the milestone of 100 T20I wickets.

Team India has had a dominant start in the Asia Cup 2025, winning both of their group-stage matches convincingly.

They began with a comprehensive victory over UAE, followed by a strong performance against arch-rivals Pakistan, securing their place in the Super Four stage ahead of schedule.

Led by Suryakumar Yadav, the Men in Blue have showcased a balanced combination of experienced campaigners and emerging talent, with contributions from batters, all-rounders, and bowlers alike. With their final group match against Oman serving as an opportunity to rotate players, India enter the Super Four as strong favorites.

Published at : 17 Sep 2025 12:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jasprit Bumrah Asia Cup Jitesh Sharma India Predicted Playing XI SANJU SAMSON India Vs Oman Asia Cup 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Remove AI Video Of PM Modi's Mother: Patna HC Orders Congress
Remove AI Video Of PM Modi's Mother: Patna HC Orders Congress
World
Khalistani Group Warns Of ‘Siege’ On Indian Consulate In Vancouver
Khalistani Group Warns Of ‘Siege’ On Indian Consulate In Vancouver
Election 2025
Bihar Polls: Congress Pushes For 'Good' Seats, Puts Mahagathbandhan Talks On Edge: Report
Bihar Polls: Congress Pushes For 'Good' Seats, Puts Mahagathbandhan Talks On Edge: Report
India
'Truly Fortunate To Have The Right Leader', Indian Leaders Wish PM Modi On His 75th Birthday
'Truly Fortunate To Have The Right Leader', Indian Leaders Wish PM Modi On His 75th Birthday
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Communal Clash In Meerut, Torrential Rains Flood Jalna; Attacks And Relief Efforts
Breaking: Supreme Court Stays Key Waqf Amendments, Owaisi Warns Of Larger Threats Ahead
Breaking: Pm Modi Turns 75, Nation Celebrates With Prayers, Art, Global Greetings And Tributes
Breaking News: Rapid Gunfire in Noida Sector 122, Miscreants Open Fire, Vandalize Vehicles | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Celebrates 75th Birthday in Madhya Pradesh with National Initiatives and Public Blessings | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget