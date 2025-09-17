Asia Cup 2025: India Predicted Playing XI vs Oman - No Samson, No Bumrah

India will face Oman in their last group-stage match of Asia Cup 2025 on September 19. Having already secured a place in the Super Four with wins over UAE and Pakistan, Suryakumar Yadav’s side can afford to rotate players ahead of the next stage, scheduled just two days later.

Rest for Key Players

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has played back-to-back games and could be rested, with backup pacers ready to step in. Similarly, Jitesh Sharma may replace Sanju Samson, giving the designated finisher a chance to feature while Samson gets some rest.

Predicted Playing XI vs Oman

Abhishek Sharma – Opener

Shubman Gill (VC) – Opener

Suryakumar Yadav (C) – Batter

Tilak Varma – Batter

Shivam Dube – All-rounder

Jitesh Sharma (WK) – Keeper-Batter

Hardik Pandya – All-rounder

Axar Patel – All-rounder

Kuldeep Yadav – Spinner

Varun Chakravarthy – Spinner

Arshdeep Singh – Pacer

Bench: Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

Samson to Sit Out, Jitesh to Play

Sanju Samson has yet to bat in this tournament, while Jitesh Sharma has warmed the bench. Giving Jitesh a chance allows Samson to rest before the Super Four clash.

No Urgency for Bumrah

With several pace options available, India can rest Bumrah, letting Arshdeep Singh make his mark. This could also allow Arshdeep a chance to reach the milestone of 100 T20I wickets.

Team India has had a dominant start in the Asia Cup 2025, winning both of their group-stage matches convincingly.

They began with a comprehensive victory over UAE, followed by a strong performance against arch-rivals Pakistan, securing their place in the Super Four stage ahead of schedule.

Led by Suryakumar Yadav, the Men in Blue have showcased a balanced combination of experienced campaigners and emerging talent, with contributions from batters, all-rounders, and bowlers alike. With their final group match against Oman serving as an opportunity to rotate players, India enter the Super Four as strong favorites.